Back by Popular Demand: Pizza Inn’s Pumpkin Pizzert

Fan favorite dessert returns to America’s Hometown Pizza Place for the holidays

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn is sugar and (pumpkin) spice, and all things nice this holiday season.

Starting Oct. 22, guests can fulfill all of their pumpkin needs with Pizza Inn’s popular Pumpkin Pizzert – pumpkin and cinnamon, topped with a brown sugar streusel mix and a sweet white icing drizzle.

“We are bringing back a holiday favorite as a feature on our All Day Buffet,” said Executive Vice President of Marketing Denise Pedini. “Customers love pumpkin during this time of year and always request our Pumpkin Pizzert, made specially for them. We are featuring this customer favorite on the buffet during the holidays for a limited time only.”

This holiday special is only available for a limited time, so be sure to visit your favorite Pizza Inn location to indulge in this sweet treat before the season is over.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

