Back by Popular Demand, Farmer Boys Announces Free ‘Always Crispy’ Fries on February 8

Farmer Boys has announced another chance for guests to score free fries! Visit participating locations on Friday, February 8 from 2-5pm to receive a free order of their new, ‘always crispy’ fries with purchase.

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of a successful free fries event in January, and to give guests a taste of their new ‘always crispy’ fries, Farmer Boys has announced a second chance for guests to score free fries at participating locations on Friday, February 8. Between 2-5pm, guests can visit select Farmer Boys restaurants to receive a free order of their new and improved ‘always crispy’ fries with a purchase. Farmer Boys debuted the news fries at the end of 2018 to much excitement and fan fare, and they are keeping the Crunch Time excitement rolling into 2019 with these consumer trial events.

“Nothing goes better with our award-winning burgers than fries, and we want to encourage all our Farmer Boys guests to experience the crunch and taste of our new, always crispy fries for themselves,” said Larry Rusinko, VP and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys. “Because we’ve already received such a positive response on the roll-out of our new fries, these events are intended to both thank those who have tried the new fries and also invite other fry-lovers to experience Farmer Boys’ Crunch Time!”

Farmer Boys’ crispier and tastier fries were launched at all locations at the end of last year, in an effort by the brand to serve fries that can be enjoyed at full crispiness no matter if they are ordered in-store, via drive thru, for take-out, or for delivery. In keeping with their farm fresh tradition, Farmer Boys sources potatoes for the new, always crispy fries from family farms in the Columbia River Basin, an area in Oregon and Washington with ideal soil and climate for growing the best potatoes.

Visit https://www.farmerboys.com/its-crunch-time-free-fries-february-8-2019/ to see which Farmer Boys locations nearest you are handing out free fries with purchase on Friday, February 8. Free fries offer is valid on in-store, take-out, and drive thru purchases, and excludes delivery.

