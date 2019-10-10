Back by Cobular Demand: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Brings Back Fall Cornutopia Menu for Limited Time

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Will Celebrate the Fall Season by Bringing Back Its A-Maize-Ing Corn-Inspired Menu Items, Available Oct. 8 through Nov. 17.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of both the first day of the fall season (Sept. 23) and National Taco Day (Oct. 4), Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is bringing back its a-maize-ing Cornutopia menu and its three limited-edition items. In celebration of autumnal flavors, the laid-back taco joint combined its Baja-inspired flavors with roasted corn, a traditional fall ingredient, to create three one-of-a-kind offerings: Street Cred Corn, Corn To Be Wild Quesadillas and the Shuck It Brisket Taco. Guests can wash down these limited-time offerings with an icy-cold beverage like the brand’s famous and flavorful margaritas, always served at a chill price.

Based off last year’s glowing reviews from Fuzzy’s cult-like following, the returning menu items include Street Cred Corn, roasted corn kernels topped with Parmesan cheese, Fuzzy Dust, cilantro and roasted poblano crema for $2.99; Corn To Be Wild Quesadillas, a shredded chicken quesadilla with roasted corn, roasted poblano peppers, shredded cheese and a side of roasted poblano ranch for $7.19; and lastly, the Shuck It Brisket Taco, a shredded brisket taco with roasted corn, roasted poblano peppers and cilantro, drizzled with roasted poblano crema for $2.79.

“After receiving great guest feedback from last year’s limited-time offer, we knew we had to bring back these awesome fall-inspired foods this year,” said Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Since the season is now in full swing, our pairings of corn with cheese, roasted poblanos, shredded chicken and brisket will be well-received by our guests this fall.”

Fuzzy’s fans can further elevate their “My Fuzzy’s” neighborhood joint experience by trying the three Cornutopia menu items along with the tried-and-true favorites they know and love. “Our guests are fans of big flavors and a laid-back atmosphere in which to enjoy them, all at an accessible price point,” said Michael Mabry, Chief Development Officer at Fuzzy’s. “Our three new Cornutopia items deliver on our promise to always keep bold, innovative and unique dishes part of the Fuzzy’s experience.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop owns the fast-casual category in every sense—from location buildout and customer experience to its strong Item 19, with an average unit volume (AUV) coming in at $1.6 million as reported in its 2019 Franchise Disclosure Document. With solid unit-level performance, the unapologetic taco brand has captured the attention of multi-unit and multi-brand operators who are quickly scooping up territory claims. The 53 operators who have already joined Fuzzy’s on its mission currently own nearly 150 locations, with another 70 in development.

The relaxed vibe, family-friendly atmosphere and customer value proposition all make Fuzzy’s Taco Shop a standout franchise and neighborhood favorite in the fast casual restaurant industry.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017 and was one of QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016.

