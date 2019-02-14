Back And Breader Than Ever – Panera Takes The Double Bread Bowl Nationwide

Beginning on Valentine’s Day, Double Bread Bowls Available for a Limited Time Including Delivery

St. Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time for Valentine’s Day—because what’s more romantic than sharing soup? — Panera Bread is officially launching Double Bread Bowls across the country. Available for a limited time beginning February 14 and running through February 28, the Double Bread Bowl creates the perfect #PaneraDate to celebrate with your significant other or BFF. Baked fresh daily, Double Bread Bowls will be available each day while supplies last.

The Double Bread Bowl will be available in participating cafes nationwide starting at $9.99* in bakery-cafes, on the website, and on the app via Rapid Pickup® or delivery (at participating cafes where Panera offers delivery – check availability here). Guests ordering in cafe can select any combination of their choosing—91 different combinations in total, giving them a chance to exercise their culinary creativity. Those ordering online or via the app can choose from these five fan favorite combinations:

Chicken Noodle and Broccoli Cheddar

Creamy Tomato and Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar and Broccoli Cheddar.

Bistro French Onion and Broccoli Cheddar

Ten Vegetable and Creamy Tomato

“Since the test launch, we’ve seen an overwhelming response on social media from fans asking, ‘When will Double Bread Bowls come to my city?’ We’re excited to answer that demand and spread the bread to guests nationwide,” said Tom Sadler, Panera’s Vice President of Food & Beverage Product Development. “The Double Bread Bowl encourages our guests to take their favorite soups to the next level and share an unforgettable meal with a friend or loved one.”

Crafted from the same artisan Sourdough bread used in the classic Bread Bowl, the Double Bread Bowl features a crunchy crust and chewy center that pairs perfectly with all Panera soups, from sweet Creamy Tomato to the cheesy goodness of Broccoli Cheddar. As with all of Panera’s offerings, the Double Bread Bowl is free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors and colors from artificial sources.

Valentine’s Day marks the mid-point of the winter season, and what better way to spread the warmth and ward off the arctic chill than with soup for two! For more information and to share your bread bowl love, follow Panera on social and use the hashtag #DoubleBreadBowl.

*Price varies by market. Does not include any applicable taxes or delivery fees.

