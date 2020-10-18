Family photo
Baby of Stacey Jones — who was pregnant when she was fatally shot — has died

October 18, 2020 | 12:56pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
The infant child of Stacey Jones, who was fatally shot Tuesday, died Saturday, officials said.