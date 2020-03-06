B2C Text Announces Their SMS Marketing Platform for Restaurants Is Now Available in the USA, Canada, UK & Australia

Anthem, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, B2C Text announced their SMS Marketing Platform for restaurants is now available in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia, enabling restaurants to better identify and market to their best customers.

With B2C Text, restaurants will have the ability to have customers opt into the B2C Text SMS Platform by offering them an immediate discount prior to service or payment. Once opted in, customers will receive no more than 4 messages per month (1 per week) with various mobile only offers/discounts.

B2C Text manages everything, including providing the SMS phone number and the customer lists. No software to buy or install, no training needed. Business owners fill out a quick 2-minute form weekly to schedule the message and time & date they want the message delivered 24 hours in advance.

Founded in 2019, B2C Text is striving to become the leader in the SMS Marketing niche, with full service being the focus of their short-term and long-term goals. Most available platforms on the market cannot boast a done for you, full-service platform as B2C Text can at the same cost. There are two base monthly plans available with custom plans available upon request. Both monthly based plans are much less than traditional local advertising costs, sometimes less than half the cost.

SMS Marketing Facts:

90% of all SMS (Text) messages are read within 3 minutes

Open rates of SMS (Text) messages average a whopping 98%

Open rates are 400% higher than traditional customer email lists

Mobile Offers are 10x more likely to be redeemed in 2020

