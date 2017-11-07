b Restaurants Offer Mighty Minis Menu

b Restaurants (Plan B Burger Bar) offer a special menu of “Mighty Minis” through Nov. 22 at all of its locations.

Options include “The Ringleader” with Cajun-spiced NY strip loin, blue cheese, fried mushroom chips and horseradish cream; the “Great Gobbler” with herb-roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and chipotle cranberry aioli on sage stuffing buns; “Fantastic Flying Fish” with blackened rare tuna steak, avocado and cilantro lime crema on Hawaiian buns; the "Steamed Strongmen" with Char Siu roast pork, Korean BBQ sauce, sesame cucumber pickle, grilled scallion and cilantro and “Wheels of Death,” or grilled croissant-style donuts filled with sliced cheddar, bacon and Granny Smith apple topped with powdered sugar and bourbon caramel sauce.

Minis are $11.99 to $14.99. burgersbeerbourbon.com.