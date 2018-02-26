b Restaurants Feature 'Cult Classics' On Limited-Time Menu

b Restaurants (Plan B Burger Bar) have brought back a selection of “cult classic” dishes and drinks through March 16.

The nostalgia-driven menu includes beef Wellington bites, portobello tots, lobster pot pie, the East Coast burger topped with lobster meat, roasted tomato, frizzled onions and horseradish cream, and the PB&J burger with American cheese, peanut butter and bacon jam.

Returning drinks include the Kentucky Kiss (Evan Williams, Absolut Vanilla, Coca-Cola and mint) and the D’s Café (Kahlua, Absolut, Patron, Bailey’s and coffee.)

Items range from $8.99 to $22.59. burgersbeerbourbon.com.