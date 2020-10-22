Award-Winning Indian Fast Casual, Curry Up Now, Announces First Indiana Location

Curry Up Now Breaks Ground On Bloomington Location, Expected To Open By Spring 2021

Bloomington, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the award-winning Indian fast casual known for its creative approach to Indian cuisine, announces its first Indiana location is slated to open in early spring 2021 in Bloomington. The state’s first Curry Up Now will be located at 212 North Indiana Ave , which is central to Indiana University and nearby the iconic Sample Gates. This expansion is part of a multi-unit franchise deal for the entire state of Indiana, with plans to grow Curry Up Now in the greater Indianapolis area and expand across the state to additional college towns such as West Lafayette and South Bend, and into suburbs like Fishers and Carmel.

Rick Renner, one of the Indiana franchisees, said about the expansion: “We were attracted to Bloomington from the beginning of our research because it is a timeless place with such a historic university, as well as being a steady economic environment. When the opportunity to open a restaurant near Indiana University’s famous Sample Gates arose, we knew it was a prime location that we needed to jump on. We know we will be able to stand out here and provide a great indoor and outdoor dining experience for students, faculty, and local residents.”

“We’re thrilled to be breaking ground on our first Indiana location. Despite the unexpected challenges of 2020, Curry Up Now has had five successful grand openings throughout the country in 2020 thus far and we’re proud to continue the national expansion of our Curry Up Now empire,” said Kapoor. “This is an important milestone for our company and we’re eager to start bringing our innovative Indian eats across the state of Indiana.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are more recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian-style tacos, Naughty Naan and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and more.

Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants.

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., making room for Curry Up Now to solidify its position as a front runner in the segment. Curry Up Now has been recognized by the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth. The concept has been featured in QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, listed as #20 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019, and named a Hot Food & Beverage Chain by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Curry Up Now has solidified multi-unit franchise deals in nearly every major region in the country, including the Midwest, Mountain States, West Coast, Northeast, and the South. The brand currently has more than 45 franchised and corporate stores sold and in varying stages of development across the country, and pending franchise deals in more than 10 additional states. For more information on the growing Indian fast casual, follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit www.curryupnow.com .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply .

Media Contact:

Jenna Satariano

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

The post Award-Winning Indian Fast Casual, Curry Up Now, Announces First Indiana Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.