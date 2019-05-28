Award-Winning Indian Fast Casual, Curry Up Now, Announces 2nd Salt Lake City Location

The Concept Anticipates Opening First Two of 20 Units Planned for Utah & Colorado in Fall & Winter 2019

Salt Lake City, UT (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the award-winning and rapidly expanding Indian fast casual which was recently ranked #20 on Fast Casual’s annual list of the Top 100 Movers & Shakers, has announced a second Salt Lake City location at 152 East 200 South in the center of the city’s downtown. The outpost, the second of twenty locations planned for Utah and Colorado, is set to open this winter and will also house Curry Up Now’s globally-inspired and eclectic craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle.

The restaurant, which is best known for its iconic Tikka Masala Burritos, Indian-style quesadillas dubbed ‘Quesadillix,’ Deconstructed Samosas, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a Street Snacks menu and traditional Indian Street Food menu, will be situated on the corner of East 200 South and Edison Street, which in recent years has been revitalized with new restaurants and businesses. This downtown hub is also home to the iconic and historical Guthrie Bicycle building, a bustling fragment of Salt Lake City’s bar scene, and will soon house various multi-unit residential developments.

“This particular area in Salt Lake City’s downtown is an ideal neighborhood for unique and innovative concepts like Curry Up Now and Mortar & Pestle Bar,” said John Netto, Curry Up Now’s Utah and Colorado franchisee. “We believe that the surrounding businesses, residents, nightlife goers will appreciate these new additions to the already amazingly diverse food scene the area is known for.”

“John and his family have done extensive research and scouting to find the perfect locations for expanding Curry Up Now across the UTCO region. We feel that this community, amid the lively bar scene of downtown, will be especially excited about the globally-inspired cocktails at Mortar & Pestle, along with the food we serve at Curry Up Now,” said Akash Kapoor, Founder & CEO of Curry Up Now. “With 20 locations planned in this region, we are eager to open and begin sharing our innovative Indian street food with the local community.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck, founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The innovative concept quickly gained steam, resulting in multiple, rapid restaurant openings around the San Francisco Bay Area in the years following the brand’s conception. Today, Curry Up Now operates six corporate brick-and-mortar locations, two of which also house the brand’s craft cocktail bar, Mortar & Pestle. The brand also operates three food truck, which remain the soul of the business. From the start, Curry Up Now has been known for taking traditional Indian flavors and presenting them in friendly, recognizable formats. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support alternative diets in an effort to accommodate all guests no matter their dietary preferences.

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., making room for Curry Up Now to solidify its position as a front runner in the segment. Within the last year, Curry Up Now has been recognized by the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth. The concept has been featured in QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, listed as #20 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019, and named a Hot Food & Beverage Chain by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

In 2018 alone, Curry Up Now solidified multi-unit franchise deals in nearly every major region in the country, including the Mountain States, West Coast, Northeast, and the South. The brand currently has 41 franchised and corporate stores sold and in varying stages of development across the country, including locations in Atlanta, GA; San Ramon, CA; Sacramento, CA; Irvine, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; and New Jersey, which are expected to open throughout 2019. The brand has pending franchise deals in 13 additional states, and aims to have another 100 units sold by year’s end, with an additional 200 units sold in 2020. For more information on the growing Indian fast casual, follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit www.curryupnow.com .

Curry Up Now is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top 40 major media markets across the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates six brick-and-mortars and three food trucks in California’s Bay Area, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, and Atlanta, GA. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095