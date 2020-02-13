Award-Winning Chef Opens Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Downtown Fullerton

Grand Opening Festivities Will Take Place on Wednesday, February 19 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Fullerton, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Khan Saab , a new Desi restaurant featuring an entirely Halal menu of elevated dishes from Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its debut Downtown Fullerton location on Wednesday, February 19 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Kicking off the festivities will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Consulate General of Pakistan. During the evening’s dinner service, Henna artists will be in attendance to provide guests with complimentary Henna tattoos, and proceeds from the Grand Opening evening will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Orange County (NAMI).

This Fullerton eatery located downtown at 229 E. Commonwealth Avenue will be the second restaurant for culinary veteran and award-winning Chef Imran Ali Mookhi who has trained under numerous Michelin-starred chefs in world-class kitchens and his traditional Indian flavors have earned himself national recognition at high caliber concepts including Tantra on Sunset, Tamarind of London in Newport Coast, Dosa, and most recently Tumbi, in Santa Monica. Sous Chef Mustafa Ansari, having worked under Michelin-rated Chefs in San Francisco, Chicago, and Columbus, provides a solid background in preparing authentic recipes and lends his experience to the kitchen.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to open Khan Saab, a Desi concept that is really a first of its kind,” said Chef Imran Mookhi. “My team and I have worked rigorously to develop the menu and artfully present the cuisines from this region in an elevated way, while still maintaining Halal tradition, which is reflected in the offerings down to the mocktail bar program. The result is a concept we are truly proud of, and we’re overjoyed to share our vision of Desi cuisine with the community.”

Alongside traditional dishes like Butter Chicken and Pan Puri, the menu will feature signature recipes including Pomegranate Braised Kiwami Brisket served with creamy polenta, fresno chili relish, and beef jus; Jhinga Masala made with black tiger and baby shrimp, goan onion, tomato and a coconut masala; and Sloppy Khan which is their take on a Sloppy Joe featuring Keema Pav Wagyu Beef on a gun powder dusted pav bread. To round out the menu they have tapped consulting chef, Dominic Crisp to bring his expertise on a halal steaks, which are a rarity on restaurant menus. Options include a Woodfired Bone-In Tomahawk and Boneless Ribeye served with sumac mashed potatoes and a veal glace. All dishes are crafted with top quality ingredients, meats, and fresh produce sourced from local farmers markets, whenever possible.

Sticking to halal tradition, Khan Saab will be 100% alcohol-free. Alcohol-free is on the rise nationally in major metropolitan areas such as New York and London. America is seeing a shift in attitude with a new focus on health and wellness trading in their booze in exchange for crafted mocktails specifically designed to be prepared sans liquor utilizing fresh and local ingredients.

The bar program will be led by mixologists Ahmad Hosseini and Luis Valencia and will feature everything from craft mocktails to more traditional beverages like lassi, a dahi-based drink made with a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit. Standouts from the craft mocktail selection will include a Mango Mojito made with mango nectar, Nigroni, and a Peshawri Mule made with non-alcoholic spirits.

This location is conveniently located at the corner of E Commonwealth and N Lemon St., only a few blocks away from the Fullerton Train Station. The 2,650 square foot location features a hand painted mural, exposed brick walls and plenty of natural lighting, which is complemented by the exposed ceilings, rustic wooden tables, and blue velvet booths perfect for social gatherings or intimate dining.

Khan Saab is open seven days a week for lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations can be made by calling (714) 853-1081.

About Khan Saab

Khan Saab is a 100% Halal restaurant featuring high-end Desi cuisine paired alongside alcohol-free crafted mocktails from the award-winning Chef Imran Ali Mookhi. Built on the mission to highlight global cuisine in an elevated and elegant way, Khan Saab’s menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. For more information, visit khansaaboc.com or follow them on Instagram at @khansaab_oc