Award-Winning Chef to Open Khan Saab Featuring Desi Cuisine in Downtown Fullerton

This new location will feature a 100% halal menu, including desserts, and alcohol-free crafted mocktails

Fullerton, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) A culmination of cuisines from Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan gets elevated at this eclectic eatery with an elegant vibe. Award-winning Chef Imran Ali Mookhi has announced the opening of his second restaurant, Khan Saab , in early February in Fullerton. This soon-to-open hotspot boasts a menu of 100% halal food including some of the highest-rated Australian Wagyu beef, along with a selection of non-alcoholic beverages inspired by cuisine from the Desi region.

Chef Ali has trained under numerous Michelin-starred chefs in world-class kitchens and his traditional Indian flavors have earned himself national recognition at high caliber concepts including Tantra on Sunset, Tamarind of London in Newport Coast, Dosa, and most recently Tumbi, in Santa Monica. Sous Chef Mustafa Ansari, having worked under Michelin-rated Chefs in San Francisco, Chicago, and Columbus, provides a solid background in preparing authentic recipes and lends his experience to the kitchen.

“This restaurant will be the first of its kind and will utilize some of the highest quality ingredients and halal products available,” said Chef Imran Mookhi. “I am excited to showcase halal foods in an elevated way and introduce the Fullerton community to the cuisine of the Desi region.”

Alongside traditional dishes like Butter Chicken and Pan Puri, the menu will feature signature recipes including Pomegranate Braised Kiwami Brisket served with creamy polenta, fresno chili relish, and beef jus; Jhinga Masala made with black tiger and baby shrimp, goan onion, tomato and a coconut masala; and Sloppy Khan which is their take on a Sloppy Joe featuring Keema Pav Wagyu Beef on a gun powder dusted pav bread. To round out the menu they have tapped consulting chef, Dominic Crisp to bring his expertise on a halal steaks, which are a rarity on restaurant menus. Options include a Woodfired Bone-In Tomahawk and Boneless Ribeye served with sumac mashed potatoes and a veal glace. All dishes are crafted with top quality ingredients, meats, and fresh produce sourced from local farmers markets, whenever possible.

Sticking to halal tradition, Khan Saab will be 100% alcohol-free. Alcohol-free is on the rise nationally in major metropolitan areas such as New York and London. America is seeing a shift in attitude with a new focus on health and wellness trading in their booze in exchange for crafted mocktails specifically designed to be prepared sans liquor utilizing fresh and local ingredients.

The bar program will be led by mixologists Ahmad Hosseini and Luis Valencia and will feature everything from craft mocktails to more traditional beverages like lassi, a dahi-based drink made with a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit. Standouts from the craft mocktail selection will include a Mango Mojito made with mango nectar, Nigroni, and a Peshawri Mule made with non-alcoholic spirits.

The Khan Saab interior was designed by Corona-based designer Areli Lases and boasts bold and vibrant fixtures, as well as a life-sized 3-D Logo and a hand-painted mural by Desi artist, Naeem. It will be located in Downtown Fullerton at 229 E. Commonwealth Avenue and will be open seven days a week from 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. for dinner. Lunch service will be introduced following the opening. The restaurant will seat 70 patrons. To learn more, please visit khansaaboc.com or follow them on Instagram at @khansaab_oc.