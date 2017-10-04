Award-winning Brunch Concept to Make Springfield Debut

First Watch will open on October 9

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch, the popular national breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, today announced that it will open the doors to its first Springfield restaurant. The new First Watch will open for business at 2946 S. National Ave. on Monday, October 9, at 7 a.m, in a space that formerly operated as Shoney’s. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will employ about 35 people.

The award-winning restaurant company currently operates 22 restaurants in Kansas City and St. Louis. The company has partnered with local franchise group Ozark Endeavors, LLC, to bring the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept to Springfield. The franchise group has plans to open a total of five First Watch restaurants in Springfield and Northwest Arkansas.

“For years, Springfield has been lacking a fresh, innovative, family-friendly breakfast spot, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to fill that gap in our home of Springfield,” said James Tillman, co-owner of the new restaurant. “First Watch offers a creative, diverse menu, high standards of quality, and a significant focus on people and community – All of which differentiate it from your typical chain restaurant. It’s an honor to introduce our breakfast, brunch and lunch to our neighbors and friends here.”

Farmer’s Biscuit Sandwich Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. It includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant offers healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. First Watch in Springfield will also offer options from the restaurant’s Fresh Juice Bar – including the best-selling Kale Tonic – juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables.

The new restaurant will open with First Watch’s latest interior design, which combines farm fresh elements with a high-energy, urban vibe.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 Second 100 restaurant brands, and was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports and a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 300 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 200 First Watch restaurants, 85 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

About Ozark Endeavors, LLC

Ozark Endeavors, LLC is a business partnership between Springfield native James Tillman and Joseph Hulston dedicated to commercial real estate development and the development of five new First Watch restaurants in Southwest Missouri & Northwest Arkansas. James Tillman is a Master Electrician and co-founder and co-owner of Complete Electrical Solutions. Since 1984 James Tillman has provided electrical service in Springfield, Missouri to a myriad of commercial and residential clients. Joseph Hulston is a commercial real estate developer and investor based in Springfield and Kansas City, Missouri.

