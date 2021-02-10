A&W Wants To Make Chicken Tender Lovin’ Not Chicken Sandwich War

Nostalgic restaurant chain celebrates Valentine’s Day with sensual suite of offbeat gifts

( RestaurantNews.com ) A&W, the 100-year-old restaurant chain known for unbeatable root beer floats and the invention of the beloved bacon cheeseburger, is calling a truce to the Chicken Sandwich War this Valentine’s Day and encouraging humanity to make Chicken Tender Lovin’ with a sensual suite of offbeat gifts instead. The theme? A&W’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, of course.

Starting on February 10th, chicken tender fanatics can enter to win one of several “Tender Lovin’” products via A&W’s Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter accounts, or by submitting an entry form at awrestaurants.com/tender-lovin . The sweepstakes ends on February 17th. Official rules are available HERE .

Up for grabs is a Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Body Pillow , an oversized piece of literal comfort food that makes a perfectly plush companion for those spending Valentine’s Day without a sweetheart to snuggle up with.

There’s even a tin of mouth-watering Tender Lovin’ Lip Balm made with REAL A&W fryer oil that tastes just like a fresh basket of Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Guaranteed to keep your lips kissably smooth and put your Valentine in the mood for some hot…steamy…A&W.

All those bighearted vibes are commemorated in a Psychedelic Anti-Chicken Sandwich War Poster made to inspire everyone to put down their buns and spread a little Tender Lovin’.

After all, Valentine’s Day or not, what the world needs right now clearly isn’t another overhyped sandwich. What the world needs now is love. Sweet, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender love.

A&W Restaurants, Inc.

“Tender Lovin’” Sweepstakes Official Rules

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to A&W Restaurants, Inc. and not to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The information you provide will only be used for administering and communicating with you about A&W Restaurants, Inc. and the A&W Restaurants promotion you are participating in.

ELIGIBILITY: A&W Restaurants, Inc.’s “Tender Lovin’” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, over the age of eighteen (18) with access to the Internet at all times during the Sweepstakes Period and subsequent prize-award period.

All employees of A&W Restaurants, Inc. (“Sponsor”), their respective parent, subsidiaries, all associated agencies and each of their respective affiliates, sales representatives, distributors, licensees or agents (all of the foregoing, together with Sponsor, collectively referred to as “Sweepstakes Entities”), and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to participate in the Sweepstakes.

All applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes your full and unconditional acceptance of these Official Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Sweepstakes entry period begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on February 10, 2021 and ends at 10:00 p.m. EST on February 17, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Winners will be selected from entries properly submitted and timely received during the Sweepstakes Period.

2. ONLINE SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY INSTRUCTIONS: During the Sweepstakes Period, you may submit an entry form online at https://awrestaurants.com/tender-lovin.

Complete the entry form provided, and click “Submit.” Limit One (1) Online Entry per person, per e-mail address, and per household during the Sweepstakes Period via Online Entry.

Entries may also be submitted on Facebook by commenting on an applicable post or messaging the official @awrestaurants Facebook account.

Entries may also be submitted via Twitter and Instagram by commenting on an applicable post.

3. PUBLICITY: As a condition of entry into the Sweepstakes, except where prohibited by law, each entrant and each winner by accepting a prize grants to Sponsor and its affiliates, legal representatives, assigns and licensees, all right, title and interest in to publicize, broadcast, display and/or otherwise use the Sweepstakes entrant’s name, city, state, and biographical material (collectively, “Licensed Rights”) in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional review, compensation, permission or approval of the winner. Where necessary, the winner will be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability and Publicity Release within five (5) business days of attempted notification or the winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner selected.

4. SELECTION OF SWEEPSTAKES WINNERS/ODDS: The potential winners will be selected in a random drawing on or about February 22, 2021. Winners will be selected from entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The potential winners will be notified via direct message on the platform the entry was submitted with the potential winner’s entry or the e-mail address associated with the entry form within three (3) days after the drawing. The drawing will be conducted by Sponsor, the judge of the Sweepstakes, whose decisions on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, award the applicable prize to an alternate winner selected at random. Any return of prize notification or prize email as undeliverable will result in forfeiture of any prize and an alternate winner may, at Sponsor’s discretion, be randomly selected.

5. PRIZES: Thirty (30) Prize Winners will be awarded a Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Body Pillow. Thirty (30) Prize Winners will be awarded Tender Lovin’ Lip Balm. Prizes will not be replaced if lost or stolen, are not transferable and are not redeemable for cash. All taxes and other charges are responsibility of the winner. No substitutions allowed. The approximate retail value of the “Tender Lovin’” Prizes is $1,150.

6. ALTERNATIVE MEANS OF ENTRY: You may also enter the Sweepstakes by filling out and mailing a postcard entry to: A&W Restaurants, Inc. “Tender Lovin’” Sweepstakes Entry, c/o A&W Restaurants, Inc 1648 McGrathiana Suite 380 Lexington, KY 40511. Postcard entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Period to be included within the random drawing, and no more than one postcard/email address may be submitted during the Sweepstakes Period.

7. GENERAL RULES: By entering or participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information or technical failures of any kind, (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; or (3) any other computer, network, technical, human or other error, problem or malfunction that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the selection or notification of winners. Further, if, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for reasons outside the control of the Sponsor which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, may corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes (or portion thereof), Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or portion thereof). Sponsor also reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify the Entry of any individual found to be (a) tampering or attempting to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or any website operated by the Sweepstakes Entities; (b) using any robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods, which will void all such entries; (c) violating these Official Rules or the terms of service, conditions of use, and/or general rules of any Sponsor property or service; or (d) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for claims, injuries, losses or damages of any kind resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the awarding, delivery, acceptance, use, misuse, possession, loss or misdirection of the prize; participation in this Sweepstakes or in any activity or travel related thereto or from any interaction with, or downloading of, computer Sweepstakes information.

8. PARTICIPANT OBLIGATIONS: By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to release and hold A&W Restaurants, Inc. and their agents and affiliates harmless from and against any and all losses, damages, rights, claims, actions and liabilities of any kind in connection with the Sweepstakes or receipt or redemption of the prize. The winner assumes all liability for any injury, death, or damage caused, or allegedly caused, by participating in the Sweepstakes or use or redemption of the prize. Any disputes that may arise hereunder shall be governed in all respects by the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky without regard to the conflicts of law principles of any jurisdiction. Venue with respect to any such disputes shall be had in the state and federal courts of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

9. PERSONAL INFORMATION: The personal information collected through the Sweepstakes is subject to the A&W Restaurants, Inc. Privacy Policy and may be used for additional marketing communications both on and off of the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.

10. RULES/WINNERS’ LIST REQUESTS: To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or for notification of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: A&W Restaurants, Inc. “Tender Lovin’” Sweepstakes Official Rules/Winners List Request, 1648 McGrathiana Suite 380 Lexington, KY 40511.

Requests for winners’ lists must be received within one month after the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

11. SPONSOR: A&W Restaurants, Inc. 1648 McGrathiana Suite 380 Lexington, KY 40511.

