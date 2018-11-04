A&W Restaurants Veteran Returns to Lead Franchise Sales

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) A&W Restaurants hired Dave Crowley to head franchise development for the growing chain, as it approaches its 100th anniversary. Between 1997 and 2010, Crowley held various development positions with A&W. He returns after development stints with such recognizable brands as Yum! Brands, Little Caesars and Marco’s Pizza. In his newest capacity as Director of Franchise Recruitment, Crowley will recruit new franchisees and assist with location selection.

“A&W’s recent revitalization has dramatically improved same-store-sales profitability,” said CEO Kevin Bazner. “Now, we’re ready to accelerate our franchise expansion and welcome new operators into the A&W family. Dave’s unique understanding of the A&W brand, along with his extensive sales experience, makes him the ideal person for this new position.”

A&W, which celebrates its centennial next year, has reported average same-store sales increases of over 33% since being acquired by a group of franchise partners in 2011. A&W has opened 45 units since the acquisition.

”I am excited to return to A&W, a brand I have great memories of from growing up in suburban Detroit,” said Crowley, “I respect and trust in A&W’s leadership, and its franchisee ownership structure gives the brand a unique position in the industry.”

Crowley looks forward to recruiting new franchisees and helping them grow their business. “This is an exciting time to be a part of a brand that’s on the move again,” he added.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, A&W Restaurants ranks #4 on Time Magazine’s 2018 list of America’s best fast-food chains. It still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug alongside burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.

