A&W Restaurants Pub-Style Cod Sliders, Other Seafood Specials Return for Lent

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) A&W’s Cod Sliders, introduced last year, are being reprised for the 2021 Lenten season at the chain’s single-brand locations. The mini sandwiches join other longtime seafood favorites, including pub-style battered cod and shrimp baskets.

“With many of the country’s full-service restaurants closed or facing dine-in restrictions, A&W is pleased to offer consumers a variety of popular seafood options,” said CEO Kevin Bazner. “Whether guests enjoy them in our dining rooms that are open or take them home, A&W’s seafood items are a tasty and affordable way to observe Lent.”

Served on a soft potato bun, Cod Sliders are made from premium pub-style battered fish topped with tartar sauce and pickles. The two-slider basket includes fries and coleslaw. Seafood lovers also may choose a three-piece pub-style battered cod basket and a 16-piece shrimp basket. Both are served with fries and coleslaw.

Co-branded A&W-KFC locations are again featuring two- and three-piece Cod Baskets, served with fries and coleslaw. The seafood items will be available until April 25.

According to Bazner, limited-time offers such as this one are contributing to the brand’s recent sales growth, which includes a January comp sales jump of more than 20%. Last year, A&W posted its ninth straight year of same-store sales growth.

Now in its 102nd year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

