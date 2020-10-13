A&W Restaurants’ CEO Discusses COVID-19 Success on CNBC

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) A&W CEO Kevin Bazner explained to viewers of CNBC’s Worldwide Exchange how America’s first franchised chain restaurant has outperformed other quick-service brands after a “scary” March and April. According to Bazner, A&W Restaurants’ year-to-date sales growth is the highest since 2011, when franchisees purchased the brand. Comp sales were up by double-digits in May, June and July.

Now in its 101st year, A&W is known for its All American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs. There are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia. For the second straight year, Franchise Business Review named A&W a Top Food and Beverage Franchise.

