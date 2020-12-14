A&W Restaurants Bring Back Sriracha Cheese Curds

Spicy side dish key to brand’s hot sales streak

Lexington, KY ( Restaurant News Release ) As temperatures drop, A&W Restaurants is heating up its menu with the return of Sriracha Cheese Curds. Introduced as a limited-time offer last year, they quickly sold out. They will be on the menu until January 31, or when supplies run out. Long a fan favorite, A&W’s 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds became even more popular when spiced up with Sriracha seasoning. They are already contributing to A&W’s 2020 sales streak, as consumers continue to look for satisfying snacks and comfort foods.

Having experienced six months of double-digit sales growth so far this year, A&W is on track for its best year of comp-sales growth since 2015, when sales were up 9.9% over the previous year. “Guest like the Sriracha Curds because they have a kick,” said President Paul Marino, “Franchise partners like them because they give sales a kick at the end of the year.” Sriracha Curds are available in a regular size, as well as a large size for sharing. Prices vary by location.

Now in its 101st year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

