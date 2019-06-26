Avocado and Blueberries Steal the Show Sunny Street Café Releases New Summer Specials Menu

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Sunny Street Café has released a Limited Time Summer Menu. The all day breakfast and lunch cafés feature four new items. “The goal was to use beautiful avocados and fresh blueberries to create some unique, summer-forward flavors that you can’t get anywhere else,” says Executive Chef, Matt Stasko.

Sunny Street Café stands for creating food that makes your day better in a place that makes you feel comfortable. “We’ve got the word ‘Sunny’ in our name,” says VP of Brand Strategy, Mike Stasko. “And ‘Sunny’ is definitely best friends with Summer. We wanted to create some fresh, summer tastes that would make people smile”.

Here’s an inside peak at the Sunny Street Café Summer Special Menu:

CARNITAS BENEDICT

Smashed avocado, crispy pork carnitas and creamy hollandaise.

LEMON BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST

Our new French toast made with artisan sourdough, fresh blueberries and homemade lemon cream.

TURKEY AVOCADO CROISSANT

Oven roasted turkey, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato and herb mayo.

BLUEBERRY CHIA SMOOTHIE

Made with organic yogurt and honey, blueberries and super-food black chia seeds.

Stop by any Sunny Street Caf é location to try their new items, now through the end of August. For more information visit https://sunnystreetcafe.com/menus/specials/#

About Sunny Street Café®

Sunny Street Café® operates 24 franchised locations in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, and Alabama, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Restaurants feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as “big as the plate” buttermilk pancakes, benedicts, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting. Franchise opportunities are currently available for both first-time owners and existing operators and developers. For more information, visit www.sunnystreetcafe.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Stasko

staskomj@sunnystreetcafe.com

469-778-0056