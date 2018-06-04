Avocado aficionado: Sam the Cooking Guy

Sam Zien, better known as Sam the Cooking Guy, is an avocado evangelist. His pulpit is his kitchen in San Diego, where he films his eponymous cooking TV show. On June 9, however, he’s taking his sermon on the road, to share the good news of avocados at San Diego’s inaugural Avolution Fest in the East Village.

The festival, presented by Chosen Foods, the San Diego-based avocado oil company, will feature several musical groups, local artists and, of course, avocado-centric food and cocktails.

Zien, who collaborates frequently with Chosen Foods, will be doing live cooking demos of four recipes he has created for the event. “If you like me and my nonsense,” he says, “then come hang out and have fun!” while eating tasty dishes with avocado.

Today, Zien is sharing two of his recipes: a tuna and salmon bowl with avocado and deep-fried avocado tacos. Tapping into the poke bowl craze, his version features sushi rice topped with raw sushi-grade fish, ripe avocado and a tamari-ginger dressing. “It’s got beautiful color and texture; it’s just fresh and delicious,” he says.

The deep-fried avocado tacos, he says, were created for a cooking show a while back. He admits he hadn’t tested the recipe before taping. “Probably not the best way to be,” he says, “but I really wanted to make them.” The taste was a revelation.

“Oh my God, it was so good!” he exclaims. “Hot avocado sounds horrifying, but it was really delicious!” It’s the interplay of textures — a crunchy panko coating gives way to hot and silky avocado slices. “Top it with some Chosen Foods wasabi mayo, and it’s kinda ridiculous,” he adds.

Here in San Diego, many of us have long ago heard the good news of avocados, and we’re looking for a deeper spiritual experience than ordinary guacamole. Zien has suggestions.

“I make an avocado-crab Benedict with ripe, fresh avocados, a gorgeous clump of crap and Hollandaise. What can be bad about that?”

He also reveals the secret to exceptional avocado toast: grill the bread. Start with quality sourdough or whole-grain bread, then drizzle it with avocado oil and grill. Season the mashed avocado with some “proper kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper ... and the whole game changes,” says Zien. Sometimes, he stirs smoky roasted garlic into the avocado or tops the toast with a slice of salty Canadian ham or an over-easy fried egg. Hello, Sunday morning!

For parties, Zien relies on a variety of avocado crostini made with “whatever I have in my fridge.” One night he might add succulent medium-rare grilled steak and arugula, another might feature heirloom baby tomatoes with a sweet-tart balsamic glaze.

Ceviche, another San Diego favorite, should never be eaten without avocado, insists Zien: “Ceviche must have avocado stirred into it at the last minute!” The creamy avocado, he explains, acts as a balance to the acidic lime, creating “something beautiful.”

Indeed, visit Sam the Cooking Guy’s website (www.thecookingguy.com) and you’ll find close to two dozen tasty avocado-centric recipes, from a delicate cucumber, watermelon and avocado salad to a muscular chorizo, cheese and avocado torta.

Whether you follow his recipes or create your own, keep a few things in mind:

1. Avocados are prized for their rich, buttery flesh, and benefit from being paired with salty, acidic and spicy foods. That’s why they’re such natural companions with foods like bacon, limes and chilies.

2. And if you haven’t yet tried avocado oil, you might hear Zien “spreading the gospel” at the festival. Avocado oil, he explains, has the highest smoke point of any neutral plant oil (such as canola or grapeseed), so it’s his go-to for stir-fries and sautés. It’s also “super clean, which is what a neutral oil should be all about,” he says.

If you’re looking for more avocado inspiration (or punny avocado T-shirts), head over to the brand-new Quartyard in East Village on June 9. And be prepared to be inspired by one good cooking guy.

Avocado tips

Here are some tips for selecting, and using avocados:

1. The pebbly skinned Hass variety is the undisputed champion of supermarket avocados. Farmers markets, particularly at this time of year, offer other varieties such as the smooth-skinned, nutty flavored Bacon and Fuertes.

2. Choose firm, blemish-free fruit. The skin of Hass avocados may darken as they ripen, which is fine. Store avocados on the countertop until ripe.

3. To determine ripeness, give the fruit a gentle squeeze in the palm of your hand. It should give slightly without feeling squishy.

4. To speed the ripening process, place the avocado inside a paper bag with an apple or banana, as both release ethylene gas, which hastens the ripening of the avocado.

5. Refrigerate only soft, ripe avocados.

6. When ready to eat, slice the avocado in half, lengthwise. Gently twist the halves to separate them. Then slice each half, lengthwise, so you have four quarters. The pit will pop right out, and the skin will peel off easily.

Tuna Salmon Bowl

Makes 4 bowls

1 cup short-grain rice, white or brown

1¼ cups water

3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

½ tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt, divided

6 ounces sushi-grade tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes

6 ounces sushi-grade salmon, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 large, perfectly ripe avocado, cut into ½-inch cubes

4 green onions, white and light green parts only, chopped fine

2 radishes, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon Chosen Foods Spicy Sesame Oil

2 to 3 tablespoons Chosen Foods Tamari Ginger Dressing & Marinade

Black sesame seeds and micro cilantro, for garnish

Place rice in the bowl of a rice cooker and rinse until water runs clear. Drain well. Add the 1¼ cups of water to the rice cooker and turn on to cook. (If you don’t have a rice cooker, then boil, microwave or steam the rice as you normally would.)

While the rice cooks, combine rice vinegar, sugar and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl and mix well. Set aside.

When the rice is done, transfer to a large wooden bowl, and while still warm, add rice vinegar mixture and combine with a wooden rice paddle or flat spoon, using a slicing and folding motion rather than mixing (to keep it from becoming mushy). Set aside.

Place tuna, salmon, avocado and most of the green onion and radishes in a large bowl, reserving some onion and radishes for garnish. Add remaining ½ teaspoon salt, spicy sesame oil, and 2 tablespoons of the tamari ginger marinade to the mixture. Mix gently and taste, adding more marinade, if desired.

Divide room temperature rice equally into 4 serving bowls. Top with some of the seafood/avocado mixture, and garnish with remaining green onion, radishes, sesame seeds and cilantro.

Crispy Avocado Taco

Makes 4 street tacos

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into ¼-inch slices

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

2 tablespoons Chosen Foods Wasabi Avocado Oil Mayo

2 tablespoons sour cream

4 soft street-taco-size flour tortillas

1/3 cup shredded purple cabbage

Sriracha sauce and micro cilantro, for garnish

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl combine panko breadcrumbs with salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Mix well to combine.

Lightly spray all sides of avocado slices with oil spray. Gently place them in the breadcrumbs, turn until well coated, and place on the baking sheet.

Bake for 7 minutes, then carefully turn the slices over and bake for another 5 to 7 minutes or until golden and crisp.

While the avocado slices bake, combine the mayo and sour cream in a small bowl, mix well and set aside.

Either in the oven or on the stove top, heat the tortillas until just crisp. Top each tortilla with a bit of wasabi mayo mix, some cabbage, and some avocado slides. Top with a squeeze of sriracha. Garnish with cilantro.

Russo is a San Diego freelance food writer and cookbook author.

Festival information

What: Avolution Fest

When: Saturday, June 9, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Quartyard, 1301 Market St.

Tickets: On sale now at avolutionfest.com for $25 (for ages 21 and over)