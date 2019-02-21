Avli Taverna review: Promising start for adventurous Greek restaurant

Far from the bustle of Greektown sits Avli Taverna, a quiet neighborhood spot, dishing out what chef and owner Louie Alexakis calls “quality comfort food” and backed by a front-of-the-house staff that seems genuine in its friendly hospitality.

“There can only be so many multimillion (dollar) restaurants trying to be the next ‘It,’ because there’s always another one opening,” Alexakis said. “We just want to be the very best at what we are, where we are.”

The Lincoln Park restaurant, open for three months, is off to a promising start. The 50-seat space, divided among front and back dining rooms, is comfortable and cozy (the back room, when the heaters are fighting the winter cold, is particularly warm); the bar, which functions as a long dining counter on busy nights, lets you chat up the bartenders, who speak of the food and wine with the zeal of the newly converted.

Alexakis also owns 9-year-old Avli restaurant in Winnetka. The suburban original has a menu focused on the tried-and-true; Avli Taverna, opened Nov. 2 with investor partners William Glastris and Lou Canellis (yes, that Lou Canellis) is a bit bolder, with a broader, regional reach. Alexakis attributes the differences to a more-adventurous clientele; some dishes that sell well in Lincoln Park were not greeted so enthusiastically on the North Shore.

“I did a beautiful leek-and-fennel pie, a well-known dish in Greece, in Winnetka,” he said, “and customers kept asking, ‘why not spinach?’”









Which is not to say an understanding of spanakopita versus hortopita is required to appreciate Alexakis’ food. Avli Taverna’s menu is well-rooted in the classics, and anyone who’s enjoyed Greek dining once or twice will find the menu more familiar than not.

There’s even saganaki on the menu, though it isn’t the flamed-tableside creation invented in Chicago. Alexakis uses vlahotiri cheese, which is a little less salty than the type you’ll find in Greektown saganaki, and tops the melted cheese with peppered figs and honey. The result is a sweet-and-salty dish that might make you forswear the lemony-boozy style forever.

Other starters include a spice feta spread (tirokafteri) that lives up to its billing, and a sausage-and-peppers dish with an abundance of pork sausage coins, bearing hints of smoky paprika and orange. Octopus is served in bite-size chunks with smooth fava-bean spread and some ouzo-soaked pickle slices that add a touch of sweetness.

The prawns are visually striking, dabbed with boukovo-pepper mayo, wrapped in shredded phyllo and crisped in the oven. They’re cute to look at and satisfying to eat. (For me, they triggered a 20-year flashback to bygone restaurants Tomboy and She She, where chef Nicole Parthemore made a similar dish, dubbed porcupine shrimp.)

My favorite entree is the papoutsakia, a grilled and butterflied eggplant topped with tomatoes, onions and peppers — simple but very good; I’d ask only for a bit of bread or pita to help with the extra sauce. A quintet of thinly sliced lamb chops were unevenly grilled (one medium-rare, one medium-well, the others somewhere in between) but tasty, and I found the feta-tossed fries addictive. The name “astakomakaronatha” is a mouthful, and so is the dish, a split grilled lobster tail atop a big pile of spaghetti in tomato sauce. (A little more assertive seasoning would help this dish.)

Whole fish (sea bass on my visit) is served with a bit of lemon, oregano and olive oil on the side, and the tableside filleting is a nice show. But the fish needed a stronger herb presence, and parts of the flesh were dry enough to suggest that a little less time in the oven was called for.

Alexakis adds fun twists to his desserts. Instead of baklava, for instance, there’s a caramel baklava ice cream with shredded phyllo. Bougatsa, a custard-filled filo crisp, is presented as a mille-feuille, a stack of phyllo pillows with custard inside and preserved sour cherries on top.

The all-Greek wine list numbers about 27 bottles, a dozen of which are available by the glass; prices are quite reasonable. (All but two of the bottles are $60 or less.) Servers are good at making recommendations, and Alexakis himself is never far from the dining room. A handful of craft cocktails ($12), all incorporating Greek flavors in ways subtle and otherwise, are appealing options as well.

Avli Taverna is a nice neighborhood spot with potential to be more. It takes its regional-Greek mission seriously and knows how to have fun. A sharper focus on execution will help, and it will be interesting to see how the kitchen functions in the summer months, when a spacious outdoor cafe will more than double Avli’s seating capacity.

Alexakis has signed a lease on the old Sumi Robata space in River North; where another Avli iteration will bloom, perhaps by the end of summer.

Avli Taverna

1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

773-857-5577

avli.us

Tribune rating: One Star

Open: Dinner Tuesday to Sunday

Prices: Entrees $15-$36

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

