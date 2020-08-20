Avenue Interior Design Announces New Product Collection of Moveable Partitions

In Collaboration with Elite Hospitality

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Avenue Interior Design, a luxury hospitality design firm and leader in its industry, announces the company’s newest product collaboration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Avenue Interior Design (AVE ID) is widely known for its refusal to be defined by any one style, instead opting to apply a distinctive, and exclusive design to each scope. Amidst the global crisis and logistical challenges the restaurant and hospitality industries face, AVE ID has created a luxury line of movable, arched partitions, fully customizable to cater to individual business’s specifications. These safety partitions are designed to meet the Department of Public Health standards for public spaces, both indoors and outdoors, with the added bonus of adding form to their function.

The Arches Collection includes completely customizable partitions with surface and panel finishes to include COM upholstery, wallcovering, graphic wraps, melamine, and acrylic. The arched metal frame is powder-coated for a fully cleanable, durable, decorative panel frame with the option of adding concealed casters under the platform base for ease of movement. The Arches collection provides a thoughtful, decorative solution to an emerging need within the hospitality industry during the current pandemic. Each panel is intentionally designed to provide an uplifting distraction from its purpose, while still being sensitive to the absolute need for their function.

Avenue Interior Design’s Arches Collection joins the Vanguard Smart Partition Systems, a product line from manufacturing guru Elite Hospitality. The collection will be available at www.elitemodern.com/Vanguard . Partitions starting in the mid $600s each. For more information and purchasing inquiries, please email Mitch Zerg @mza-usa.com.

About Avenue Interior Design

Since it’s 2009 foundation, hospitality-based Avenue Interior Design has positioned itself as a tiny powerhouse in an industry full of giants. Now based in Downtown Los Angeles, and decidedly less tiny, the team continues to design and collaborate on the industry’s most exciting properties for the most prominent leaders in hospitality.

Under the direction of founders Andrea DeRosa and Ashley Manhan, the studio is recognized for creating original identities for a wide range of properties and brands. A fresh perspective is applied to every project, considering the demographic, location, and brand identity of each, to create layered and marketable interiors and products that exude exceptional character.

For over a decade, Avenue Interior Design has specialized in new-build and renovations for the hospitality industry, including hotel guestrooms, suites and public areas, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gaming venues, spas and retail outlets. The studio also provides exclusive high-end residential interior design services for a select discerning clientele as well as for luxury commercial office buildings and innovative multi-family properties. Custom furniture, lighting and artwork are essential elements of Avenue Interior Design’s work and the studio parlays this passion into highly marketable and much sought after product design and brand partnerships.

Avenue Interior Design is proud to include numerous independent Ownership groups as well industry mainstays Montage, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, sbe, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Station Casinos, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and San Manuel as clientele amongst others.

The studio and its projects are frequently recognized in regional and national media outlets including Architectural Digest, Vogue, Forbes, Time, and many others.

Media Contact:

Emily Bernstein

PMPR

emily@pmpublicrelations.com

312-215-5859

