Avec and Blackbird employee fired for embezzlement, allegedly stole over $600,000

An Avec and Blackbird employee has been fired for embezzlement, according to a statement from the restaurants’ partners.

Former bookkeeper Renee Johnson is accused in a lawsuit of stealing $609,574 from the West Loop restaurants between 2011 and 2017, according to Crain’s Chicago Business, which first reported the story on Thursday.

When reached for comment, chef Paul Kahan, partner in the restaurants’ owner One Off Hospitality Group, released the following statement via a spokesperson.

“In August of 2017, we discovered that a long-standing member of the Blackbird and avec teams, who’s [sic] employment with us spanned nearly two decades, had embezzled funds from our businesses over an extended period of time. As soon as we found out about these improprieties, we acted quickly and fired the team member from her position as a bookkeeper. Additionally, we initiated both a legal investigation and a police investigation immediately.”

Johnson was involved with Blackbird even before it opened in 1997. Plate magazine interviewed her as part of a 2013 story called “Project: Blackbird” which chronicled the creation of the influential restaurant. Johnson said then that she gave restaurant partners Donnie Madia and her brother Rick Diarmit $10,000 to help start Blackbird: “I was waitressing at Noodles, and he came in for Tuesday night prime rib with Donnie. They sat in a booth, and I gave him the money. And if my memory serves me correctly, I think I picked up the bill for dinner, too. But that was how that went. It’s your brother. It’s your family; they ask for help, and you just do it, that’s it. Period.”

Avec opened in 2003.

The Avec and Blackbird partners declined to answer questions on the record regarding Johnson’s access to customer credit card information and any financial affect to other One Off restaurants, citing ongoing civil and criminal investigations, said a spokesperson.

