Autism Eats' latest event in Whitehall: Because dining out should be for everyone

For many families of children on the autism spectrum, dining out isn’t always easy.

Children on the spectrum can become overwhelmed by the sounds, sights and smells of a new place to eat, and the change in routine. But a special dining event, Autism Eats! seeks to provide a low-key, judgment-free dining experience for families with children on the spectrum.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana in Whitehall will host the latest Autism Eats! event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24.

Here's how it works: The restaurant provides a private room for the event so children are free to walk around and be themselves. Food is served buffet-style (including drinks and dessert) so there is no waiting for food. Music is low and the lighting is adjusted for kids with sensory challenges. You buy your ticket in advance (which includes tip) so you're not waiting for the bill. And you can leave whenever you like. Gluten-free options are available.

How much: Those 13 years and older, $17; ages 4 to 12, $9.95; and autistic children and all kids under age 3, free.

The restaurant is at 950 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Twp.

Info, tickets: http://www.autismeats.org/events/September-24-2018.html

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628