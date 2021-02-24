Authentic Greek Bakery Concept GFG Café Cuisine Opens Two Locations in the Pennsylvania Area

The fast-growing Greek café’s arrival in Pennsylvania kicks off rapid expansion across the East Coast

Philadelphia, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greek From Greece (GFG) Café Cuisine , the country’s largest and fastest-growing Greek fast casual restaurant, has opened its first two Pennsylvania locations. A new GFG Café at 107 N. 33rd Street in Philadelphia is the concept’s first franchised location, and a new GFG Café at 115 W. State Street in Kennett Square is one of more than 40 corporate locations in development this year.

Located near Drexel University, the Philadelphia location will be operated by GFG’s first franchisee, Dimitri Gouliaberis. Dimitri’s father immigrated from Northern Greece to the U.S. in 1972 and opened a restaurant to create an escape from the office, a place to grab a quick bite, and a place where you could end your day laughing and eating with friends. Dimitri is continuing his father’s legacy with a GFG Café Cuisine franchise.

“Dimitri shares our love for Greek food, our passion for exceptional ingredient quality and our dedication to creating a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere for each guest,” said Georgios (George) Drosos, CEO of GFG Café Cuisine. “We are thrilled to bring authentic Greek flavors, served with our signature Greek hospitality, to diners across the Philadelphia area.”

The Kennett Square restaurant operators, Chris and Maria Kotanidis, are successful entrepreneurs with 30 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Their extensive knowledge of the industry positions the location for exceptional achievement.

Drosos and a group of successful businessmen with high levels of industry experience and knowledge opened the first GFG Café Cuisine in 2017 to long lines and delighted customers. Nine other locations soon followed throughout Manhattan and New Jersey, and a new location in Tampa, Florida, opened in December 2019. Additional locations planned for the rest of 2021 will increase GFG Café Cuisine’s footprint to more than 45 stores, making them the dominant brand in Greek Cuisine. With more deals in the pipeline, GFG projects over 100 units will either be open or in progress by the end of the year.

“GFG is growing at lightning-speed, and expanding into Pennsylvania is a strategic move as the brand gains popularity across the East Coast,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, GFG’s franchising partner. “With a flexible design that’s perfect for low-cost conversions, GFG has created the perfect opportunity for franchisees with a passion for Greek cuisine at an accessible price-point.”

GFG Café Cuisine is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across the country and internationally. Those interested in joining GFG as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and sample floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

To learn more about GFG Café Cuisine franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/greek-from-greece .

About Greek From Greece (GFG) Bakery-Café

Lead by a core team from Greece dedicated to raising the bar of authentic Greek food ordering and eating in America, GFG Café Cuisine (GFG) provides the visitor a friendly, comfortable environment, and a high-quality homemade taste experience with every bite. GFG is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece. Wheat, olives, corn, tomatoes growing under the Greek sun and the beneficial sea breeze. And, GFG perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients, and specific move towards the Mediterranean Diet, as a premier paradigm of healthy, natural eating.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

