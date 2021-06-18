Austin, TX Enjoys Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebration!

( RestaurantNews.com ) This past weekend, Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ celebrated the Pflugerville, TX location.

The location had its official opening in February but pushed its celebration out due to restrictions. There was a great turn out, tons of old and new customers a dj, prizes and raffles, not to mention free dogs to celebrate!

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ was established in 2018 and hasn’t slowed down since. With over 35 units sold, and 5 food trucks on the road, Crave is a force to be reckoned with in the fast casual space. Crave prides themselves on having a menu that suits everyone – ranging from all beef hot dogs grilled to perfection, to the mouthwatering Southwest Bowl and desserts that are out of this world. The BBQ here does not compare, with fresh and delicious pulled pork, pulled chicken, and smoked brisket. The fun twist on classic BBQ dishes keeps it fun for guests. In the restaurants, Crave has a self-serve beer wall, with 18-42 of local crafts on tap, as well as mixed drinks in select restaurants. There is an awesome atmosphere which leaves the customers with full stomachs and smiles on their faces. Crave also has a warm family dynamic, with kids’ meals, kids eat free on Wednesdays, and $2 Hot Dog Tuesdays. Be sure to come by for your favorite sports game as well; watching on one of their many TVs is too much fun. You can get family meals, delivery, take out or order ahead. The App allows you to view the menu, get loyalty points and rewards, and get curbside pickup.

With the most recent opening in Pflugerville, TX – Crave couldn’t be more excited! The Moore family is excited to host, with catering options, dine in, take outs, and more! Being that Pflugerville is in Austin, TX, there couldn’t be more potential for their restaurant – with a vibrant community that loves food!

Be sure to join them, and #BEATTHECRAVING!

With Crave you will receive:

Operational Assistance

Ongoing training

Real Estate Assistance

Experienced management

Delicious menu

Beautiful design

And More!

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ and to be in business for yourself not by yourself, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

