Austin, Texas Welcomes Another Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. Crave offers a wide delicious variety of food, fun events and games, ax throwing, and a thriving atmosphere! Some of the fan favorite menu items include the limited edition cheesy mac dog, the monster pretzel, and the crave supreme. The monster pretzel, pictured above, is an extra large baked Bavarian pretzel topped with pretzel nuggets and comes with beer cheese. This is a great selection to celebrate the upcoming Oktoberfest season! The crave supreme is a hot sausage smothered with beer cheese, topped with smoked brisket and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. The food alone is enough to keep bringing customers back but Crave doesn’t stop there. Crave locations host trivia nights, kids eat free Wednesdays, bingo nights, karaoke nights, as well as specific locations even have ax throwing lanes. Friends and families can reserve a lane and compete in good fun while enjoying the great food selection and even drinking a cold beer! Crave features a self-pour beer wall in all locations where customers can choose anywhere from 32-48 local craft beers, wines, and ciders on top. Some stores also offer breakfast with bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Marys. Customers can enjoy Craves amazing offerings through takeout, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering!

Crave gives a warm welcome to a new franchisee in Austin, Texas. Michael and Chrysta Colwell join the Crave family and this new addition marks the third location in Texas. Crave is excited for this new expansion and is looking forward to bringing many more Craves to the Texas market.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

More from Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ

The post Austin, Texas Welcomes Another Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.