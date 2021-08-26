August 29th is National Banana Pudding Day…. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Shares History of Sweet Southern Treat

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) One of the first known banana pudding recipes appeared in 1888 in Good Housekeeping magazine. Now, more than 130 years later, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que celebrates National Banana Pudding Day by paying homage to one of the original comfort foods in the South.

“Banana pudding has stood the test of time, really,” says Soulman’s Bar-B-Que CEO Brett Randle. “While the Good Housekeeping recipe dates back to the 19th century, ours was born before we opened the doors in 1974. That’s when August 29th is National Banana Pudding Day…. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Shares History of Sweet Southern Treatour owner’s mother shared her secret recipe to put on the original menu and it has been a signature item for more than 45 years! Memer’s Banana Pudding takes relatively simple items combined in just the right mixture to create an unmistakable creamy banana pudding.”

Soulman’s banana pudding is known to have legions of devotees who come back to the North Texas bar-b-que mainstay over and over. Randle says that they sell more than 50 tons of banana pudding in any given year at their 18 locations. The word of mouth and social media attention includes reviews advising guests to ‘make sure you save room for their homemade banana pudding!’

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery .

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

