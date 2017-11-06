‘Au What Fun’ Au Bon Pain Is Having This Holiday Season

The Holiday Gobbler

Holiday cookies, bagels, sandwiches and more to debut Nov. 7

Boston, MA (Restaurant News Release) The holiday season has arrived and Au Bon Pain is celebrating with a special menu debut.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the popular fast-casual bakery café invites guests to get into the spirit of the holidays by indulging in these savory seasonal specials:

The Holiday Gobbler – Thanksgiving favorites come together in one savory sandwich. Sliced whole turkey breast, classic stuffing with onions and celery, cranberry apple chutney and rich turkey gravy on toasted country white bread.

– Thanksgiving favorites come together in one savory sandwich. Sliced whole turkey breast, classic stuffing with onions and celery, cranberry apple chutney and rich turkey gravy on toasted country white bread. French Toast Omelet Sandwich – This isn’t any ordinary breakfast sandwich. It is a perfect mix of savory and sweet, featuring an ABP signature omelet (made with parsley, chives, smoked paprika, roasted onions) and turkey sausage stacked on a freshly toasted French toast bagel with maple cream cheese.

– This isn’t any ordinary breakfast sandwich. It is a perfect mix of savory and sweet, featuring an ABP signature omelet (made with parsley, chives, smoked paprika, roasted onions) and turkey sausage stacked on a freshly toasted French toast bagel with maple cream cheese. French Toast Bagel – A sweet start to the morning begins with ABP’s holiday bagel studded with cinnamon, maple and brown sugar.

– A sweet start to the morning begins with ABP’s holiday bagel studded with cinnamon, maple and brown sugar. Roasted Poblano Chicken Stew – Warm up during the holidays with diced white meat chicken, crushed tomatillos, roasted poblano chile peppers, jalapeño peppers, white hominy, tomatoes, celery, onions and carrots simmered in a savory chicken broth.

– Warm up during the holidays with diced white meat chicken, crushed tomatillos, roasted poblano chile peppers, jalapeño peppers, white hominy, tomatoes, celery, onions and carrots simmered in a savory chicken broth. Butter Pecan Latte – Rich espresso that is blended with natural butter pecan flavors and topped with frothed milk (hot or iced).

Holiday Cookies

Everyone will need to save room for Au Bon Pain’s new holiday sweet treats:

Shortbread Tree Cookie – This tree-shaped classic shortbread cookie is topped with naturally colored green sugar.

– This tree-shaped classic shortbread cookie is topped with naturally colored green sugar. Gingerbread Cookie – ABP’s spiced gingerbread recipe features rich molasses and butter, hand-decorated with white icing.

– ABP’s spiced gingerbread recipe features rich molasses and butter, hand-decorated with white icing. Raspberry Filled Shortbread – An indulgent butter shortbread cookie that features premium raspberry preserves.

– An indulgent butter shortbread cookie that features premium raspberry preserves. Pecan Meltaways – This traditional holiday treat is made with creamy butter and pecan chunks.

– This traditional holiday treat is made with creamy butter and pecan chunks. Mixed Berry Strudel – Anyone can be the office hero and bring in this oversized braided puff pastry that’s filled with blueberry, raspberry and strawberry fruit preserves. There’s plenty of strudel to share … or not!

– Anyone can be the office hero and bring in this oversized braided puff pastry that’s filled with blueberry, raspberry and strawberry fruit preserves. There’s plenty of strudel to share … or not! Cranberry Crunch & Honey Parfait – This light holiday delight is a parfait made with Greek non-fat vanilla yogurt, house-made honey granola, cranberries and cranberry bog honey.

Guests can also take advantage of the mix and match holiday special by enjoying two holiday cookies for a sweet discounted price. Or take home the Batch of Joy Cookie Box that includes three Gingerbread Cookies, two Shortbread Tree Cookies, two Raspberry Filled Shortbread Cookies and four mini Chocolate Chip Cookies – the perfect gift for cookie-loving friends.

The new holiday menu is only available through Jan. 8, so be sure to visit Au Bon Pain today and indulge in all the tasty new creations. Customers can enjoy at the café or order ahead and pick up a meal when it’s convenient. Simply download the Au Bon Pain mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, or order online at aubonpain.com.

About Au Bon Pain

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“from good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items – sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee – are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each café which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at aubonpain.com. Follow us at Facebook.com/aubonpain, @aubonpainusa on Instagram and @aubonpain on Twitter.

