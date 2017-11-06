‘Au What Fun’ Au Bon Pain Is Having This Holiday Season

Holiday cookies, bagels, sandwiches and more to debut Nov. 7
Boston, MA (Restaurant News Release) The holiday season has arrived and Au Bon Pain is celebrating with a special menu debut.
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the popular fast-casual bakery café invites guests to get into the spirit of the holidays by indulging in these savory seasonal specials:
Everyone will need to save room for Au Bon Pain’s new holiday sweet treats:
Guests can also take advantage of the mix and match holiday special by enjoying two holiday cookies for a sweet discounted price. Or take home the Batch of Joy Cookie Box that includes three Gingerbread Cookies, two Shortbread Tree Cookies, two Raspberry Filled Shortbread Cookies and four mini Chocolate Chip Cookies – the perfect gift for cookie-loving friends.
The new holiday menu is only available through Jan. 8, so be sure to visit Au Bon Pain today and indulge in all the tasty new creations. Customers can enjoy at the café or order ahead and pick up a meal when it’s convenient. Simply download the Au Bon Pain mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, or order online at aubonpain.com.
About Au Bon Pain
Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“from good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items – sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee – are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each café which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.
Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at aubonpain.com. Follow us at Facebook.com/aubonpain, @aubonpainusa on Instagram and @aubonpain on Twitter.
Contact:
Ladd Biro
Champion Management
972-930-9933
lbiro@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com
