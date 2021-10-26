Attention Party-Goers: The Bell of the Bowl Has Arrived, and They Brought Teriyaki Madness Catering!

Now that events are starting to pick back up, the fast-growing, Seattle-based teriyaki franchise is giving customers a sure-fire way to spice up their in-person Zoom meetings (or, is that just called a meeting?).

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Has it really been a year-and-a-half since we all got together? Teriyaki Madness , the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the country, thinks that is unbelieva-bowl, which is why they are celebrating the return to normalcy (kind of) with a new catering program and a holiday gift card promotion.

“Always one for imperfect timing, we actually originally launched our catering program in early March 2020,” said Jodi Boyce , CMO of Teriyaki Madness. “Obviously, it was on the down-low for a while, but now that all those awkward family get-togethers and boozy holiday office parties are coming back, we thought it’d be a great time to remind everyone of our top-notch catering options, and even roll out some new ones!”

The Teriyaki Madness catering program is specifically designed to curb those party-planning nerves with an easy to navigate platform and menu. Customers can order Teriyaki Bars (which feed up to 10 people) and can add on a la carte trays (oh, lala!), appetizers, desserts and drinks. Customers can order catering at: https://catering.teriyakimadness.com/ .

On September 28, Teriyaki Madness will also be rolling out additional catering options, including individually-portioned Bowl Packs. These Bowl Packs include some of the brand’s most popular bowls, packaged together for customers who don’t want to use shareable trays due to COVID-19.

The individually-served Bowl Packs include:

Spicy Lovers: 10 Spicy Chicken bowls, all served with white rice and veggies.

10 Spicy Chicken bowls, all served with white rice and veggies. Kid-Friendly, Mother-Approved: Five Orange Chicken bowls and five Chicken Teriyaki bowls, with white rice and veggies.

Five Orange Chicken bowls and five Chicken Teriyaki bowls, with white rice and veggies. Variety Pack: Three Chicken Teriyaki bowls, three Spicy Chicken bowls, two Steak bowls and two Orange Chicken bowls, all with white rice and veggies.

Three Chicken Teriyaki bowls, three Spicy Chicken bowls, two Steak bowls and two Orange Chicken bowls, all with white rice and veggies. Power Bowl Pack: Five Spicy Chicken bowls and five Teriyaki Chicken bowls, all with veggie base and no rice or noodles.

Five Spicy Chicken bowls and five Teriyaki Chicken bowls, all with veggie base and no rice or noodles. Tofu Fan Pack: Five Spicy Tofu bowls and five Tofu Teriyaki Bowls, all with white rice and veggies.

All of these delicious bowls are served in reusable trays with tight, heat-capturing lids – they are microwavable (if the leftovers make it to the fridge) and dishwasher-safe. But, you may be asking, what about the sauce?! Don’t worry, Teriyaki Madness also serves catering with bottles of its famous, craveable Teriyaki Sauce, which means guests can enjoy the sauce long after the event and even serve it up in wine glasses during their next cocktail party (Just kidding … or are we?).

But bringing big beautiful bowls to in-person get-togethers isn’t the only way Teriyaki Madness is giving back this holiday season. The brand is also running an online-only promotion for all gift cards, where customers can get a free $10 gift card for each $50 card purchased.

The gift card promotion will run from September 28 to December, 31, 2021. Cards can be purchased at: https://teriyakimadness.com/giftcards/ .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Teriyaki Madness

The post Attention Party-Goers: The Bell of the Bowl Has Arrived, and They Brought Teriyaki Madness Catering! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.