AT&T Donates $7,500 to CRA Foundation’s Restaurants Care Program

Donation Will Directly Benefit Restaurant Workers Who Have Fallen on Hard Times

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF), a non-profit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce, more than 1.6 million strong, is thrilled to announce it has received a $7,500 donation from AT&T to support its Restaurants Care program. An emergency assistance fund for restaurant workers facing illness, injury, personal crisis or natural disaster, Restaurants Care provides grants for basic living needs like groceries, utilities, clothing, gas and rent.

“Challenging times bring about the best in companies and people. We are so grateful to AT&T for their commitment to supporting those who need a helping hand when times are tough,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director, Restaurants Care. “Our restaurant workers need us now more than ever, and with the support of compassionate companies like AT&T, we can provide a financial safety net to so many more in our foodservice community during these unprecedented times.”

Over the past few months, CRAF has helped nearly 1,000 restaurant workers and their families and is working tirelessly to address the influx of demand with the goal to support as many in California’s restaurant community as possible. CRAF understands the uncertainty and fear that surrounds these quickly evolving industry changes and is helping to fill the gaps where other resources cannot.

Harshfield continued, “Those who are interested in giving back to the restaurant community in honor of your favorite server, bartender or memorable service experience can easily do so by visiting www.restaurantscare.org .”

About the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Association Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRAF supports the restaurant community through emergency assistance grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .