Atria’s and Juniper Grill Set Strict Standards for Restaurant Reopening Amid COVID-19

Pittsburgh, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) After being closed for dine-in for nearly three months, Atria’s and Juniper Grill have diligently set strict standards and guidelines in preparation for their upcoming reopening to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for their guests and employees.

“Food safety and sanitation standards have always been at the forefront, so proper protocols are already in place,” says Atria’s and Juniper Grill CEO, Pat McDonnell. “We’re taking extra measures to keep our guests and employees –– our sons, daughters, cousins, and friends –– safe and confident to return to our restaurants in the safest environment possible.”

Atria’s and Juniper Grill Safety Standards:

Meticulous and increased cleaning and sanitation practices prior, during, and after normal operating hours

Detailed hand sanitizing guidelines, especially when serving multiple tables

Temperature scans for every employee

Single-use disposable menus to be distributed to guests

Installation of no-touch paper towel and soap dispensers

Removal of communal condiments such as salt and pepper shakers and sugar caddies

Ongoing safety and sanitation training for our employees as recommended by the CDC

Revised floor plans to accommodate socially distant seating

All employees and personnel in the building are required to wear masks

Guests are required to follow CDC guidelines regarding face masks

“Since the closure we’ve encountered loss, but what has been encouraging is the overwhelming support from our communities. The health and safety of our guests, as well as our valued and loyal employees, is our top priority and will continue to be as we offer carryout, cocktails-to-go, and dine-in,” says McDonnell. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for over 20 years and look forward to serving future generations of Pittsburghers to come.”

About Atria’s and Juniper Grill

Atria’s Mt. Lebanon, Atria’s Pleasant Hills and Juniper Grill Cranberry will open Friday, June 5th.

Remaining locations (Juniper Grill Peters Twp, Juniper Grill Murrysville, Atria’s Murrysville, Atria’s Peters Twp, and Atria’s O’Hara Twp) will open Tuesday, June 9th.

Juniper Grill opened its flagship location in Peters Twp in 2010 and today offers three locations to the Greater Pittsburgh Area. Juniper Grill is currently looking to grow in the Charlotte, NC area.

Atria’s has been a Mt. Lebanon landmark since 1930. In 1998 Pat and Nancy McDonnell unlocked the doors as Atria’s Restaurant and Tavern. Today there are five Atria’s restaurants around Pittsburgh, as well as the exclusive caterer for the National Aviary, and are still family owned and operated.