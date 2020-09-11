Atomic Wings Announces New Hot Honey and Jalapeño Pineapple Sauce Flavors

Fast-casual chicken wing franchise, Atomic Wings, adds two new sauces to its already impressive 14 flavor roster.

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Atomic Wings is once again disrupting the chicken wing game with the addition of two new flavorful sauces to its menu: hot honey and jalapeño pineapple. The New York City-based emerging franchise — known for its all-natural wings and 14, now 16, proprietary sauces — adds these cravable flavors to its menu on the heels of a successful chicken sandwich launch. The sauces will be made available at all locations on Sunday, September 13th just in time for the return of Sunday Night Football.

“As far back as I can remember, my brother and I have always been concocting new ways to enjoy chicken,” said Atomic Wings CEO Zak Omar. “Our father owned a fried chicken business in the heart of Manhattan when we were kids, and we were always mixing different spices and flavors in the kitchen. We know what tastes good but we’re always looking for new and innovative flavors to add to our roster. I think our customers are going to really like what we’ve cooked up for them this time.”

To create these two new flavors, Atomic Wings turned to two influencers and media personalities who are also fans of the brand: TV personality, New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, producer and actress Lala Anthony and host of the nationally syndicated morning show “The Breakfast Club” Angela Yee. Their tastes were kept top of mind when creating the sauces, with Anthony introducing jalapeño pineapple and Yee announcing hot honey as their own signature flavors on Instagram prior to their official launch on the 13th.

The antibiotic and hormone free all-natural wing restaurant is known for its innovative flavors and excellent food. The brand is dedicated to serving wings that not only taste great, but that are great for you. The hot honey and jalapeño pineapple sauces are just two of a series of jaw dropping flavors — most of which are gluten-free. These new flavors will also not be the last. For a restaurant that prides itself in thinking creatively and providing new food experiences for its customers, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

“As long as there are hungry customers to feed, we’ll keep coming up with new ways to surprise our fans,” said Omar. “In a time where so many people could use a pick me up, we want to be an establishment that can bring a little joy to your day. We’ve been around for over 30 years and it’s our innovation and passion for good food and service that keep us moving forward.”

About Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 out of founder Adam Lippin’s mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with more than 10 restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. Extending beyond its existing locations in New York and Maryland, Atomic Wings has 10 additional units signed to open in Arizona and Nevada. The brand is currently led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar and offers customers never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in more than 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising .

