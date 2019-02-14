Atlas Restaurant Group to open Latin American-style eatery at Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel

Atlas Restaurant Group has announced plans to open a Latin American-style concept restaurant in Baltimore’s Four Seasons Hotel.

The hotel’s 8,000-square-foot space on its ground floor, formerly occupied by Wit & Wisdom, will soon house Maximón, an eatery that showcases South American cuisines with a Mexican focus, according to a news release.

“We want to give the people of Baltimore a new and exciting dining experience unlike anything else that exists in the city,” said Alex Smith, founder and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group, in a statement. “We are excited to see Four Seasons become a regional dining and entertainment destination.”

The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a bar and lounge and a tequila tasting room. It will also feature a “classic Latin-American-style stage” for Latin musical acts to perform, according to the release.

The restaurant group will partner with Harbor East Development to create the new eatery.

Construction begins this month, and a late summer 2019 opening is expected, according to the release.