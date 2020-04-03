Atlanta Pancreatic Cancer Nonprofit Gives Back to ICU Workers

( RestaurantNews.com ) This week local Atlanta area nonprofit Purple Pansies delivered food to ICU staff members of Northside Hospital Forsyth to show their appreciation to the front line health care workers who are caring for the sick during this crisis – including cancer patients. The nonprofit that raises money for pancreatic cancer, saw a need and found a way to help.

Purple Pansies began after the founder’s (Maria Fundora) mother died from pancreatic cancer in 2007, and she learned that pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers but receives only 6% of government funding. Each year the organization hosts a gala in coordination with many individuals, corporation and Atlanta area communities to raise money, and were able to raise a record-breaking $500,000 in 2019 in the fight to end pancreatic cancer.

Fundora is also the owner of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta, and saw yet another need to help others during the COVID-19 crisis. Purple Pansies was able to treat ICU staff members of Northside Hospital Forsyth to a delicious Italian lunch from Casa Nuova. In addition, they were able to leverage their Purple Pansies partnership with Kroger, who donated gift cards for water, snacks and other items needed for the lunch.

“We know we will likely never be able to repay those folks who have and continue to sacrifice their safety and health for others,” said Maria Fundora founder of Purple Pansies. “However, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation and give just a little bit back in honor of my mother and so many others who have died from pancreatic cancer.”

Purple Pansies is 501(c(3)) nonprofit dedicated to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families fighting pancreatic cancer through humanitarian assistance and much-needed research funding.

