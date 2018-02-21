Atlanta Community Food Bank Hosts Hunger Walk Run, Feb. 25

More than 50 restaurant locations step up to the plate to fight hunger

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) This February, Atlanta residents may walk, run or dine out to help strike out hunger with the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The nonprofit, whose mission is to end hunger across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, is hosting its 34th Annual Hunger Walk Run on Sunday, February 25, but you can take steps to support the organization beyond the one-day event. More than 50 restaurant locations are helping raise funds through the Hunger Walk Run Restaurant Program. Simply visit a participating restaurant during the promotional period and your meal can help neighbors in need.

“Last year’s Restaurant Program raised more than $120,000 for our organization because of our community’s generosity,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “From brick-and-mortar locations to food trucks, Atlanta is a culinary destination. We are fortunate to partner with a number of popular local restaurants that will be contributing a portion of their proceeds to support the work of the Food Bank.”

The Restaurant Program runs through the Hunger Walk Run February 25. Some locations may continue fundraising after the event. For more information on how restaurants participate in the Hunger Walk Run Restaurant Program, visit here. Restaurant fundraising programs vary by location.

The 34th Annual Hunger Walk Run takes place February 25 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Georgia State Stadium. The stadium is located at 755 Hank Aaron Dr SE in Atlanta. To participate or to learn more about the event, visit hungerwalkrun.org.

For more information about the Food Bank, visit online at www.acfb.org.

About The Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 600 nonprofit partners, we help more than 755,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that, by 2025, all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.

