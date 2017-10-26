Atlanta-Area On The Border Restaurants to Continue Supporting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Six Restaurants Working Together with Goal of Raising $12,000 in November

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) After successfully raising nearly $3,500 for Marcus Autism Center in July, Atlanta-area On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® restaurants have announced plans to continue participating in fundraising efforts for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Marcus Autism Center is a non-profit subsidiary of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that treats nearly 5,000 children with autism and related disorders every year.

The next fundraiser will take place during the month of November to benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center is one of the leading childhood cancer and blood disorders programs in the country. Combining the latest proven technology and research with a caring, child-friendly approach, makes the Aflac Cancer Center a top choice for the treatment of common and complex cancer and blood disorder conditions.

All guests of On The Border who make a donation of at least $5 to Children’s Healthcare of Altanta and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center will receive a coupon worth $5 off their next On The Border order of $15 or more. The $5 donation drive will begin November 1, 2017 at all Atlanta-area OTB locations and continue through November 30, 2017 with the hope of raising $12,000 by month’s end.

“The entire Atlanta community has been very supportive of On The Border – welcoming us from the start and as we’ve expanded. We’re proud to return that good-neighbor spirit through efforts like these that benefit all of Atlanta’s children,” said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border.

Guests wishing to make their $5 donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta may visit the following OTB locations:

3206 Buford Drive Buford, GA 30519 – (678) 804-7822

1 Buckhead Loop NE, Ste. 130, Atlanta, GA 30326 – (404) 991-2500

790 Cobb Place Blvd. Kennesaw, GA 30144 – (678) 279-5970

10575 Davis Drive Alpharetta, GA 30009 – (404) 991-2660

2275 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth GA 33096 – (404) 991-2400

3460 Atlanta Highway, Athens GA 30606 – (706) 247-7290

“$5 goes a long way,” Zickefoose explained. “For us, it’s a margarita, a delicious order of queso, or even a pair of our Taco Fix Tuesday™ $2 tacos… but for kids who rely on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta it adds up to life-saving screenings, medications, therapies, and family support. We are happy to support their ongoing efforts however we can.”

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

About Children’s Healthcare Atlanta

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has been 100 percent dedicated to kids for more than 100 years. A not-for-profit organization, Children’s is dedicated to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow. Our specialized care helps children get better faster and live healthier lives. Managing more than a million patient visits annually at three hospitals, Marcus Autism Center, and 27 neighborhood locations, Children’s is the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. Children’s offers access to more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs and is ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. With generous philanthropic and volunteer support since 1915, Children’s has impacted the lives of children in Georgia, the United States and throughout the world. Visit www.choa.org for more information.

