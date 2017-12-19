Astonishing Caribbean Winter Getaway: Guadeloupe

When packing for new adventures, the one thing we’ve learned to leave at home is expectations. Certainly there are generalizations that can be made about most destinations: you probably don’t need an overcoat in Cartagena, you will probably blow through your fashion budget in Milan…and Caribbean islands will readily rescue you from your urban winter blues.

But some of those islands will also surprise you – namely Guadeloupe, one of the, shall we say, more furtive island paradises in the Caribbean. Having logged many idle hours in Saint Martin, Jamaica, St. Lucia, the DR and Puerto Rico/Vieques, we might have readily prepped for lazy days there; but wonderfully, that was not to be.

For starters there’s the French influence, which is profound – especially for such committed Francophiles as are we. The island group (there are five which make up the region) is literally a part of France – bring your leftover euros – and every aspect of life on there has (if you will excuse the cliche) a certain je ne sais quoi. French is obviously the dominant language; but natives also speak a quite lyrical Antillean Creole.

Now first, let us tout the hook of all hooks: Norwegian Air, the game-changing, low-cost Nordic airline has winter flights from JFK at just $59 each way! No, seriously. You can ditch the lugubrious NYC subways and congested LA freeways for just $118 round trip.

Our hotel for the stay was the perfectly unpretentiously inviting Le Creole Beach Hotel & Spa, in the town of Le Gosier. There, European tourists outnumbered us yanks by a pretty wide margin – which is great, especially if you’ve been itching to flirt with a cute Belgian or Dane.

The main destination is the twin island butterfly of Basse-Terre and Grand-Terre. Our first excursion was to the former and more mountainous of the two, for a hike up the stunning Soufriere. While a few locals lounged in the hot sulfur baths at the volcano’s base, we took the sign ‘Beware of Brain Eating Amoebas’ to heart, and skipped that part of the tour (we later regretted not Instagramming it), heading instead to the historic Fort Delgres to indulge our wildest pirate fantasies. Remaining on Basse-Terre, we lunched on local seafood at the cozy Le Rivage restaurant on Les Bananiers Beach; it’s also a popular spot to surf, and, thusly, to watch the surfers.

Culture and history were on the agenda for the following day, and we spent time dodging the sun’s murderous rays at the outdoor markets in Point-a-Pitre, pretty much the New Orleans of the Caribbean. We then had a more somber moment at the Memorial ACTe museum, which is given over entirely to the history of slavery. Luckily, we’d picked up a couple of bottles of flavored rum at the market, which we used to numb ourselves a bit to the dispiriting reality of the crimes of humanity.

We did manage to chill out and cool off at the lovely and accessible Cascade aux Ecrevisses waterfall back in Basse-Terre, before an indulgent tour of the decadent House of Cocoa in the middle of the island. We absconded with no small amount of samples.

That evening’s dinner was at the impossibly charming An Chodye La restaurant in Point-a-Pitre. Fitted into what was once someone’s apartment – the loo was past the bathtub behind a curtain – we helped the waiter with our order by actually writing it down. The joint’s name is Haitian Creole for “The Boiler” and the spécialité de la maison is…soup – which is ordered in varying sizes and amounts, all Creole influenced and made with local ingredients. What a find.

The next day was given over to a visit to one of the three smaller island groups in the archipelago. We took a 20-minute ferry from the rustic coastal town of Trois-Rivieres on Basse-Terre, to the picturesque and compact islands of Les Saintes, alighting on the most welcoming one, Terre de Haut (which translates to “high ground”). Our afternoon of exploration included a visit to the imposing French Fort Napoleon, the beautiful and amazingly deserted Pain de Sucre beach, and the beachfront hotel and restaurant Kanaoa, where we had a typical lunch of grilled fish, rice, and mashed yams. A quick peruse of the shops on the island’s petite main drag kept us busy until it was time to board the ferry back.

Our final day in Guadeloupe was spent exploring Grand-Terre, the eastern side of Guadeloupe. Flat and rocky and punctuated with beaches, we started at the eastern most tip of La Pointe des Chateaux, and the neighboring town of Saint Francois, marveling at the rugged scenery and miles-long views of the Caribbean sea. Lunch was at the house of a local resident, which seems to be a thing here. We gathered on the outdoor patio at Table d’Hote Chez Francianne (alas no website, but your hotel will be able to direct you) for another typical lunch of grilled fish and veggies and lashings of rum. An afternoon nap on the beach at Saint-Anne, the quaint seaside town in the middle of the island, was the perfect post-repast activity.

For our last dinner we opted for a bit of fancy at Le Relais du Moulin, a hotel/spa/restaurant, which sports a gorgeous windmill as its signature. The menu was a mix of Italian and Caribe influences: lobster ravioli with crustacean reduction, lasagnetta Bolognese. And so reminding us of the island’s cultural ties to Europa.

The L Train seemed a million miles away.

