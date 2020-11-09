Aspen Tap House Honors Servicemen and Women on Veterans Day

Scratch made, Comfort Fresh Food Restaurant Offers Free Appetizers to Veteran and Active-duty Military

Champaign, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Aspen Tap House will offer complimentary appetizers from its menu to veteran and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day.

“We are humbled for the opportunity to show our gratitude and appreciation to the brave servicemen and women with a complimentary appetizer from our Shareables menu on Veterans Day,” said Bern Rehberg, president of Aspen Tap House. “On a day of remembrance, it is our way to commend, celebrate and give back to our heroes.”

The Aspen Tap House Veterans Day complimentary shareable items include:

Pow Wow Shrimp

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nachos

Broccoli Fritters

Cheese Curds

Craft Beer Cheese Dip

Crispy Pickle Chips

Tempura Cauliflower

Truffle Fries

Shishito Peppers

Aspen Tap House recently opened the new restaurant and bar in the former Scotty’s Brewhouse at 2001 S. Neil Street. It is a unique restaurant offering a familiar, casual and comfortable atmosphere with delicious, made-from-scratch comfort fresh food, local and craft beers among other new drink additions, and plenty of big screen TVs for live viewing of popular sporting events.

“As the new restaurant in town, we are grateful to offer the special Veterans Day deal for members of our community who have done a great deal for our country,” said Roland Wayment, market partner of Aspen Tap House. “We look forward to seeing our guests enjoying good food, drinks and a wonderful dining experience.”

Veterans and active-duty military wishing to dine outdoors or curbside/carryout and enjoy a complimentary shareable item at Aspen Tap House may do so from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Military members must show proof of service – military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards or discharge papers. Regular menu prices apply for all other guests. Guests may check out the website for location information and details. https://aspentaphouse.com .

Aspen Tap House is a unique restaurant offering a familiar, casual and comfortable atmosphere with delicious, made-from-scratch comfort fresh food, new drink additions including local and craft beers and plenty of big screen TVs for live viewing of popular sporting events. Visit us at https://aspentaphouse.com and follow us on Facebook @AspenTapHouse.

Contact:

Alicia Thomas

athomas@seasegerig.com

317-796-3414

The post Aspen Tap House Honors Servicemen and Women on Veterans Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.