Aspen Creek Grill – Let Us Reward Your Unforgettable Moments Together! Celebrate “Mom’s, Dads and Grads” This Spring! with Every $100 in Gift Card Purchases We Will Share $25 in Rewards!

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) This spring season giving has never tasted so good! Why not amaze Mom, thrill Dad and applaud your Grad with the gift of a scratch made meal from Aspen Creek Grill? With every $100 in gift card purchases we’ll share $25 in rewards! Receive a $25 “Peak Pass” valid on your next visit through September 30th, 2019. Peak Passes can be redeemed at any Aspen Creek Grill location and are valid for $25 off your check! (food and non-alcoholic beverages only).

With a $50 Gift Card purchase you will receive two x $5 Peak Passes both valid on your next visit(s) for food and non-alcoholic beverages through September 30th, 2019.

“Unforgettable moments are special in our lives! To celebrate Mother’s Day, College and High School Graduations and Father’s Day we wanted to add extra value to our spring gift card promotion and truly reward loyal and new guests for their patronage” said Bern Rehberg, President of Aspen Creek Grill. “We are passionate about delivering the very best guest experience and unexpected value with our scratch made menu offering a wide variety of choices.

“We promote genuine Campfire Hospitality at our restaurants and guests have the opportunity to use their Peak Passes to pay-it-forward, share the love of gift giving with family and friends or someone special in their community” said Rehberg. “Best of all you don’t have to wait to use this special offer: it’s valid on your next visit.

Visit any of our 8 locations or purchase an e-gift card at www.aspencreekgrill.com/giftcards.

If you’re purchasing gift cards at the restaurant, Peak Pass bonus vouchers will be given to you immediately. If you’re purchasing gift cards online, Peak Pass bonus vouchers will be emailed to you.

Aspen Creek Grill ( www.aspencreekgrill.com ) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features scratch made comfort fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium Black Angus hand cut steaks, seafood favorites, freshly-chopped salads, house smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand crafted burgers, to a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. & Noblesville, IN.

Contact:

Chuck McAulay

Director of Marketing

Aspen Creek Grill

813-523-9596

www.aspencreekgrill.com/giftcards