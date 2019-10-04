Aspen Creek Grill Introduces New Fall Fresh Campfire Cocktails

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) To help satisfy seasonal cravings, Aspen Creek Grill is introducing new Campfire Cocktails to its beverage menu complete with fall-inspired ingredients. Featuring blood orange, pumpkin and apple flavors, these fall cocktails – available now through November 5th – give a nod to classics with a crisp new twist.

“We’re excited to offer our guests a new seasonal cocktail menu for the fall season,” said Chuck McAulay, Director of Marketing & Beverages for Aspen Creek Grill. “Aspen Creek Grill is known for bar fresh cocktails and our new beverage lineup is sure to please even the most seasoned cocktail enthusiast.”

The Campfire Cocktails lineup:

Blood Orange Margarita: Start the campfire conversation with this tasty twist on a classic margarita featuring 1800 Tequila, Cointreau, and a house made blood orange sweet and sour. Enjoy over ice in an 18 oz. schooner, garnished with a cherry and fresh orange wheel.

Harvest Smash: Feel the relaxing warmth and glow of golden embers with this fall cocktail featuring Maker’s Mark, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur and Real Pumpkin Puree. A cinnamon stick finishes this seasonal favorite.

Autumn Apple Mule: Inspired by the crispiness of a cool Autumn evening, this seasonal Mule is made with Vanilla Vodka and Sour Apple Schnapps, then sparked up with Q Ginger Beer. Served in a traditional copper mug with a sprinkle of cinnamon and a fresh red apple slice.

Aspen Creek Grill features a full bar with daily specials featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and domestic as well as craft beers on tap.



Aspen Creek Grill (www.aspencreekgrill.com) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features scratch made comfort fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium Black Angus hand cut steaks, seafood favorites, freshly-chopped salads, house smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. & Noblesville, IN.

