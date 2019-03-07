Aspen Creek Grill – Introduces Big Fish FrYday! Every Friday from March 8th through Good Friday April 19th from 11 am to close

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Aspen Creek Grill, offering scratch-made, comfort fresh food and a full-service bar will introduce a special Lent focused menu every Friday from 11 am to close from March 8th through Good Friday April 19th.

“We offer a variety of scratch-made dishes for the entire family” said Bern Rehberg, President of Aspen Creek Grill. “Guests tell us they love our food and especially some of our newly introduced menu items that have been very successful for us. Our premium Black Angus steaks which are hand-cut daily are a big part of our core business but so is seafood! Our Big Fish FrYday menu offers some new seafood menu items with lots of current favorites including our signature Pow Wow Shrimp appetizer. To offer even more value for our guests we are also serving Unlimited Fries with our Fish n Chip’s, Crispy Fried Catfish and Big Fish Sandwich,” said Rehberg.

The special Big Fish FrYday menu will be offered every Friday from March 8th through Good Friday April 19th from 11 am to close and includes:

Decadent Blackened Salmon

Pan-Seared Rainbow Trout

Fireside Shrimp

Big Fish Sandwich with Unlimited Fries .

. Pow Wow Shrimp

Plus, many more seafood favorites by location. aspencreekgrill/fryday

Aspen Creek Grill ( www.aspencreekgrill.com ) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features scratch -made comfort fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices. From premium Black Angus hand-cut steaks, freshly-chopped salads, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers, to a full service bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Experience Campfire hospitality in a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family friendly dining. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. and Noblesville, IN.

