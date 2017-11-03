Aspen Creek Grill Honors Veterans Friday November 10th and Saturday November 11th with a Complimentary Lunch Entrée!

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Aspen Creek Grill, offering made-from-scratch, fresh food, comfort casual dining and a full-service bar, will serve complimentary lunches from a special menu to military veterans from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on November 10th & 11th in Kentucky, Indiana and Texas at each of its eight locations in honor of Veterans Day.

“We are honored to give something back to the men and women who currently serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces, and we are looking forward to serving them lunch to say thank you for their sacrifice for our country,” said Chuck McAulay, Marketing Director of Aspen Creek Grill.

“We are confident Veterans and their families will enjoy their Aspen Creek Grill experience which will be served with genuine hospitality and respect for those that fought for our freedom! Our concept is truly made-from-scratch fresh food prepared daily,” said McAulay, “and you can taste the difference!”

Veterans wishing to stop in for a free lunch at Aspen Creek Gill locations may do so from from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 or Saturday, Nov. 11 at any location. Check out the website for location information and details. www.aspencreekgrill.com

Aspen Creek Grill (www.aspencreekgrill.com) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features made-from-scratch fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium Black Angus hand-cut steaks, freshly-chopped salads, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers, to a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family-friendly dining and a great destination for a more lively night out with friends. Eight locations may be found in Louisville KY., Noblesville, IN., Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX.

