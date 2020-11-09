Aspen Creek Grill Honors Servicemen and Women on Veterans Day

Scratch made, Comfort Fresh Food Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Veteran and Active-duty Military

Noblesville, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Aspen Creek Grill will serve complimentary meals from a special menu to veteran and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day.

“We are humbled for the opportunity to show our gratitude and appreciation to the brave servicemen and women with a free meal on Veterans Day,” said Bern Rehberg, president of Aspen Creek Grill. “On a day of remembrance, it is our way to commend, celebrate and give back to our heroes.”

The Aspen Creek Grill Veterans Day special menu includes:

Asiago Chicken Pasta

Juicy Double Burger

Crispy Fried Catfish

Mile High Meatloaf Dinner

Aspen Classic Salad (with chicken)

Hawaiian Chicken

Veterans and active-duty military wishing to dine-in or curbside/carryout a complimentary meal at Aspen Creek Gill locations may do so from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at any of our eight restaurant locations. Military members must show proof of service – military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards or discharge papers. Regular menu prices apply for all other guests. Guests may check out the website for location information and details. www.aspencreekgrill.com/veterans/ .

Aspen Creek Grill ( www.aspencreekgrill.com ) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features scratch -made comfort fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium family farm raised Black Angus hand-cut steaks, freshly-chopped salads, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers, to a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly- squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family-friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. and Noblesville, IN.

