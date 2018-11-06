Aspen Creek Grill – Honors Both Active Duty and Veterans on Monday, November 12th with a Complimentary Meal

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Aspen Creek Grill, offering scratch-made, comfort fresh food and a full-service bar, will serve complimentary meals from a special menu to both active duty and military veterans from 11 a.m. to close on Monday November 12th in recognition of Veterans Day.

“We are honored to give back to the women and men who currently serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces and we look forward to serving them a meal to say thank you for their sacrifice for our country,” said Bern Rehberg, President of Aspen Creek Grill.

We are confident Veteran’s and their families will enjoy their Aspen Creek Grill experience which will be served with genuine hospitality and respect for those that fought for our freedom, said Rehberg. The Aspen Creek Grill Veteran’s Day special menu includes:

Aspen Chicken Pasta

Juicy Double Cheeseburger

Crispy Fried Catfish

Meatloaf Dinner

Chicken Caesar Salad

Hawaiian Chicken

Veterans wishing to stop in for a complimentary meal at Aspen Creek Gill locations may do so from 11 a.m. to close on Monday November 12th at any of our eight restaurant locations and showing their proof of service or military ID cards. Guests can check out the website for location information and details. www.aspencreekgrill.com/veterans/

Aspen Creek Grill (www.aspencreekgrill.com) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features scratch -made comfort fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium family farm raised Black Angus hand-cut steaks, freshly-chopped salads, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers, to a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family-friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. and Noblesville, IN.

