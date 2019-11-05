Aspen Creek Grill Honors Both Active-Duty and Veterans on Monday, November 11th with a Complimentary Meal

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Aspen Creek Grill, offering scratch made, comfort fresh food and a full-service bar, will serve complimentary meals from a special menu to both active-duty and military veterans from 11 a.m. to close on Monday November 11th in recognition of Veterans Day.

“We are honored to give back to the women and men who currently serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces and we look forward to serving them a meal to say thank you for their sacrifice for our country,” said Bern Rehberg, President of Aspen Creek Grill.

“We are confident veteran’s and their families will enjoy their Aspen Creek Grill experience which will be served with genuine hospitality and respect for those that fought for our freedom”, said Rehberg. The Aspen Creek Grill Veteran’s Day special menu includes:

Asiago Chicken Pasta

Crispy Fried Catfish

Aspen Classic Salad w/Chicken

Juicy Double Cheeseburger

Mile High Meatloaf

Hawaiian Chicken

Veterans wishing to stop in for a complimentary meal at Aspen Creek Gill locations may do so from 11 a.m. to close on Monday November 11th at any of our eight restaurant locations and showing their proof of service or military ID cards. Guests can check out the website for location information and details. www.aspencreekgrill.com/veterans/

Aspen Creek Grill also offers year round discounts on food purchases for all veterans and active-duty military for dine-in or carry out.

Aspen Creek Grill (www.aspencreekgrill.com) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features premium family farm raised Black Angus hand-cut steaks and scratch made comfort fresh food prepared daily. Choices include; grilled seafood, chicken and chops, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas, hand-crafted burgers and freshly-chopped salads. Enjoy a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family-friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. and Noblesville, IN.

Contact:

Chuck McAulay

Aspen Creek Grill

813-523-9596

www.aspencreekgrill.com