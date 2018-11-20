Aspen Creek Grill – Generosity Has Reached New Heights and Giving Has Never Tasted so Good! for Every $100 in Gift Card Purchases We Will Share $25 in Rewards!

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) This holiday season it takes a special person to give the gift of a fresh made-from-scratch meal, and at Aspen Creek Grill, we think you deserve a special treat too! With every $100 in Gift Card purchases we’ll share $25 in rewards! Receive a $25 “Lift Pass,” valid on your next visit now through March 2019. Lift Passes can be redeemed at any Aspen Creek Grill location and are valid for $25 off your check! (food and non-alcoholic beverages only)

With a $50 Gift Card purchase you will receive two x $5 Lift Passes both valid on your next visit(s) for food and non-alcoholic beverages through the end of March 2019.

“With our Mountain Lodge ambiance and ski season upon us we wanted to have some fun with our holiday Gift Card promotion and truly reward loyal and new guests for their patronage”, said Bern Rehberg, President of Aspen Creek Grill. “We are passionate about Lifting the Holiday Spirit this season with our elevated dining experience and made-from-scratch menu.”

“We promote Genuine Hospitality at our restaurants and guests have the opportunity to use their Lift Passes to pay-it-forward, share the love of gift giving with family and friends or someone special in their community,” said Rehberg. “Best of all and unlike most other restaurants you don’t have to wait until next year to use this special bonus offer!”

Visit any of our 8 locations or purchase an e-gift card at www.aspencreekgrill.com/giftcards. Lift Pass bonus vouchers will be given to you in restaurant or emailed with online orders immediately with your purchase.

Aspen Creek Grill (www.aspencreekgrill.com) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features scratch-made comfort fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium family farm raised Black Angus hand-cut steaks, freshly-chopped salads, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers, to a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family-friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Locations may be found in Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX. Louisville KY. and Noblesville, IN.

