Aspen Creek Grill – Generosity Has Reached New Heights and Giving Has Never Tasted So Good! For Every $25 in Gift Card Purchases We Will Share $10 in Rewards!

Fishers, IN (RestaurantNews.com) This holiday season it takes a special person to give the gift of a fresh made-from-scratch meal, and at Aspen Creek Grill, we think you deserve a special treat too! With every $25 in Gift Card purchases we’ll share $10 in rewards! Receive two $5 “Lift Passes”, one valid now through the end of January and the other valid January through March 2018. Lift Passes can be redeemed at any Aspen Creek Grill location and are valid for $5 off your check! (food only and no minimum purchase required)

“With our Mountain Lodge theme and ski season upon us we wanted to have some fun with our holiday themed Gift Card promotion and truly reward loyal and new guests for their business,” said Chuck McAulay, Marketing Director for Aspen Creek Grill. “We are passionate about ‘Lifting the Holiday Spirit” this season with our “Elevated dining Experience” and offer “The Peak of Freshness” with our made-from-scratch menu.”

“We promote Genuine Hospitality at our restaurants and guests can use their Lift Passes to pay-it-forward, share the love of gift giving with family and friends or someone special in their community,” said McAulay.

Visit any of our 8 locations or check in online at www.aspencreekgrill.com/gc-promotion We will ship your Gift Cards and Lift Passes complimentary with a personalized note.

Aspen Creek Grill (www.aspencreekgrill.com) is a full service, comfort casual dining restaurant and bar. The restaurant features made-from-scratch fresh food prepared daily with a variety of choices, from premium family farm raised Black Angus hand-carved steaks, freshly-chopped salads, house-smoked ribs, creamy pastas and hand-crafted burgers, to a full bar and daily beverage specials, featuring freshly-squeezed lime margaritas, specialty drinks and craft pints on tap. Aspen Creek Grill offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with the relaxing comfort of a mountain lodge for family-friendly dining and a great destination for a livelier night out with friends. Eight locations may be found in Louisville KY., Noblesville, IN., Irving, TX., Amarillo, TX., Tyler, TX., San Antonio, TX., Lubbock, TX.

