ASM Global’s SAVOR Introduces World-Renowned Young Chef Young Waiter Competition to the U.S. In Search of Next-Gen Talent

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) SAVOR , the culinary division of the world’s leading producer of live-event experiences, ASM Global , has joined with World Young Chef Young Waiter (YCYW) to bring the renowned service competition to the United States for the first time.

Now in its 43rd year, Young Chef Young Waiter is the premier competition promoting hospitality as a career choice.

SAVOR is calling on the best of the best in the service industry from all over the country to register for the YCYW competition, with the chance to compete in the live round taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center Sept. 19 and 20, 2022. The winners of the American leg of the competition, as well as the winners from several international competitions taking place around the world, will have the opportunity to compete in the finals being held Nov. 15-17 in Monaco.

YCYW aims to highlight the remarkable skills of the finest young professionals building their careers in the industry. Many past winners have gone on to achieve notable success in hospitality. Winners and judges have included some of the industry’s most recognizable names including Mark Sargeant, Marcus Wareing, Simon King, John Torode, Annie and Germain Schwab, Jeremy King, and many more.

“Through the ASM Global Acts Foundation, this is a superb opportunity to help train, educate and further career development in the service industry,” said Shaun Beard, SAVOR’s senior vice president of food and beverage. “As ASM Global continues to reinvent the live-entertainment experience with food and beverage playing a huge role in elevating the entire paradigm, this is a great chance to help these talented young chefs and waiters excel.”

As part of the announcement, ASM Global will also make a generous donation to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation through its new corporate and social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts Foundation .

How to Enter

Chefs and waiters throughout the U.S. under the age of 26 are asked to visit https://youngchefyoungwaiter.com/usa-california/ to enter online now through Aug. 31, 2022. A panel of high-profile service industry veterans, including award-winning chef Adam Sobel ; and Michael Brennan, president of Specialty Restaurants Group, will help narrow down the entries to a short list of 20 finalists – 10 chefs and 10 waiters – who will battle it out in the two-day live finale and awards party at the Long Beach Convention Center. The two winners of YCYW United States will take part in the World Young Chef Young Waiter Final in Monaco!

Entry is free for chefs and waiters residing in the U.S. who are 26 years old or under by Aug. 31, 2022. Entrants can take part if they are currently employed in the role of chef or waiter and have been employed for three (3) years or more in the hospitality profession (including those who may be temporarily unable to work or have been furloughed from their present roles).

About SAVOR

SAVOR is the culinary division of ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. which spans five continents and more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. The team at SAVOR provides top-notch experiences at every event, from the food preparation to the beverage offerings, whether for intimate VIP experiences or banquets with over 20,000 guests. Besides great, authentic chef-driven food, the core elements of SAVOR’s food vision include partnerships with local growers, producers and community members; a commitment to using antibiotic free meats and poultry; and dedication to minimizing impact on the environment through robust sustainability, recycling and composting programs. For more information, please visit savorasmglobal.com .

About ASM Global Acts

Established in October 2021, the formal corporate social responsibility program launched as an extension of ASM Global’s longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates and contributing to a healthier planet. As part of this platform, the ASM Global Stars scholarship program provides diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career-development opportunities.

