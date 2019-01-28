Ashlee Aubin, late of Salero, lands at Fisk & Co. as exec chef

Ashlee Aubin, last seen at the restaurant Salero (which served its last meal on New Year’s Eve), has been named executive chef at Fisk & Co. in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco (225 N. Wabash Ave.).

Aubin previously worked at Alinea before helping create Wood, a Lakeview restaurant that has received Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition for seven straight years. He declared himself eager to take on the challenges of hotel service.

“After the unfortunate passing of Salero, I really was looking to work in a company that could teach me things my independent ventures hadn't,” Aubin said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to see aspects of the hotel side, which I hadn't done before.”

Fisk & Co., in addition to being a full-service restaurant, has responsibility for private dining, banquets and all other food-service aspects of Hotel Monaco.

The restaurant itself is focused on seafood, with a particular emphasis on moules frites (mussels and fries) in its myriad interpretations. That’s not going to change under Aubin.

“One reason I was excited to get into this concept is that I love seafood,” he said. “Moules frites will be at the heart of the menu, but I’m looking at expanding the raw bar options, adding new shellfish towers, and having northern-European style smoked fish playing a larger part. This is all stuff I love.”

